Adam Gase too busy preparing to talk to injured Jets G Kelechi Osemele

If Adam Gase wasn’t going to stay with his wife after the birth of their child, injured guard Kelechi Osemele had no shot of getting face time with the New York Jets coach.

The Osemele situation is getting messy, to say the least. Osemele has a torn labrum in his shoulder and said he will undergo surgery. The Jets claim that Osemele suffered the injury when he was with the Oakland Raiders. The Jets think Osemele can wait on surgery. He said he’ll have the surgery this week whether the Jets approve or not. All the while, the Jets drew some attention when it was revealed they sent blank MRI results to the doctor Osemele saw for a second opinion, then claimed it was an honest mistake.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There’s a level of pettiness you don’t see much from an NFL team regarding injuries, and Gase’s comments about Osemele follow that pattern.

Adam Gase hasn’t talked to Kelechi Osemele

This is a touchy situation in many ways, and maybe there’s no right way to deal with it. Still, Gase’s dismissal of even talking to Osemele is a little strange.

Why hasn’t Adam Gase spoken to G Kelechi Osemele?



“I haven’t seen him,” Gase said.



Shouldn’t he go see him? Said Gase: “He’s injured. He’s in the trainers room. I’m trying to get ready for the next opponent.” — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) October 24, 2019

Gase doesn’t seem to have the best people skills around. His Jets are 1-5 and coming off a horrendous offensive outing against the New England Patriots, so perhaps his coaching skills aren’t that great either.

Story continues

But you wouldn’t want to interrupt him preparing his 1-5 team for its next game. Osemele took the high road, saying he hasn’t talked to Gase in weeks but “that’s not a coach’s job, so there’s really no disappointment.”

Jets coach Adam Gase said he hasn't talked to injured guard Kelechi Osemele. (Getty Images)

Union supports Osemele

The players’ union put out a statement that supported Osemele, but probably wasn’t as strong as it could have been given the blank MRI fiasco. That’s inexcusable whether it was an honest mistake or something more.

The fight doesn’t seem to be nearing a civil conclusion. The Jets are among the most dysfunctional organizations in the NFL, and this whole episode shines a harsh light on that.

Whatever turns this story takes, it’s a good bet that the Jets will handle them all in the worst, most unprofessional way possible.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: