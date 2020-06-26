Adam Gase will support Jets players who choose to kneel during the national anthem, something he has done in his career as a head coach. But Gase is uncertain whether he will join the protests.

“I’m here to support the players,” Gase told reporters Friday, via Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report. “We’ve got a long way to go before we play a game. There will be a lot of discussions before then.”

Texans coach Bill O’Brien has committed to kneeling with his players, and Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he is considering it.

Colin Kaepernick began the kneeling movement in 2016 to protest social injustice and police brutality. The former 49ers quarterback has remained a free agent since the 2017 offseason.

Adam Gase will support players who kneel, uncertain whether he will originally appeared on Pro Football Talk