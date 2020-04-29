The Jets opened up the draft by taking tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Denzel Mims with their first two picks and added running back La’Mical Perine later in the draft in a series of moves that continued an offseason trend for the team.

They signed four offensive linemen and wide receiver Breshad Perriman in free agency as General Manager Joe Douglas tried to fulfill a promise to surround quarterback Sam Darnold with “protection and playmakers” heading into his third season. Head coach Adam Gase said this week that the team will continue looking for pieces to continue that process.

“I know everybody keeps focusing on the wide receivers, which I think is going to be a pretty good group,” Gase said, via the New York Post. “I look at our tight ends, our running backs, I feel like we’re in a good spot. Who knows what will be added from here on out?”

PFT’s list of the Top 25 available free agents is heavily slanted to the defensive side of the ball, but players can become available in a variety of ways before the start of the season and it seems the Jets will be keeping an eye on anyone that might become available on the offensive side.

Adam Gase suggests Jets may make more offensive additions originally appeared on Pro Football Talk