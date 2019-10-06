Adam Gase on struggling offense: It’s on me, I’ll get it fixed

No one was expecting much from the Jets offense on Sunday and the team managed to make good on those low expectations.

The Jets gained 128 yards, allowed 10 sacks and saw the Eagles defense return two of quarterback Luke Falk‘s three turnovers for touchdowns in a 31-6 loss. The sole touchdown came on a 19-yard run by wide receiver Vyncint Smith one play after Corey Coleman muffed a punt.

The team is obviously hamstrung by the absence of quarterback Sam Darnold, but the offensive line play has been poor regardless of who is under center and head coach Adam Gase vowed to get things moving in a better direction.

“The defense is playing good, the special teams is playing good,” Gase said. “We all know what group needs to play better. That’s on me. So I told those guys in there, I’ll get it fixed. It’s on me, it’s on nobody else, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

Gase and the Jets hoped to have Darnold back this week, but he was not cleared by doctors as he continues to recover from a bout of mononucleosis. That hope now moves to Week Six and a date with the Cowboys.