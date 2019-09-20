Adam Gase says he won't complain if Patriots destroy Jets Sunday

It seems like New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is fully prepared for the New England Patriots to blow his team out of the water Sunday.

The Patriots have outscored their opponents 76-3 through two games this season, and very well could run up the score on the Jets this weekend. It sounds like Gase, though, doesn't mind New England going full throttle to start the 2019 campaign.

"I like it," Gase said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. "But that's just me."

Gase backed up his statement with a little context, noting that keeping your foot on the gas throughout the game will better prepare you for tough matchups toward the end of the season.

"Here's how I look at this," Gase said. "It's the second week of the season. The way that our league is structured now, those in-game reps are really valuable. Everything that you do in a game, especially at the beginning of the year, it's going to help you get better for the mid-part to the end of the season."

"So, what we get to do at practice per week and training camp, how (little) contact that you have, the spring and all those types of things. These in-game reps whether you're up, down, whatever it is - they're all important. So, if you get in this situation, you want to keep playing. Because those are going to be valuable four or five weeks down the road. I mean, there really is value to that."

At this point, if New England does in fact give the Jets a beating, Gase will look like a fool if he complains about it postgame. It'll be kind of hard to put all the blame on him, though. With both Sam Darnold and Trevor Siemian sidelined, 2018 sixth-round pick Luke Falk will make his first start at quarterback for the Jets.

The Patriots and Jets will square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium before heading out to Buffalo the following week to take on the Bills.

