Adam Gase says he's excited to coach Le'Veon Bell, refutes 'ridiculous' speculation

It didn’t take too long for Le’Veon Bell’s relationship with the New York Jets to become a story in that market.

One of the reported points of contention between new coach Adam Gase and since-fired general manager Mike Maccagnan was paying Bell a four-year, $52.5 million deal this offseason. Gase reportedly didn’t want to spend that much on a running back. Now, months before Bell even plays a game for the Jets, the coach and new acting general manager has to fight the notion that he didn’t want Bell.

Of course, Gase let everyone know on Thursday that there were no issues at all. Kind of.

Adam Gase excited for Le’Veon Bell

Gase wasn’t over-the-top enthusiastic speaking about Bell, but he expressed that he is excited to coach him.

“We signed him. I’m excited we have him,” Gase said, via Newsday. “I’ve been in constant communication with him. Discussions happen. To me, when you’re going through free agency – we signed a lot of guys – you’re trying to put together a big puzzle. You’re trying to figure out money, fit, locker room, all those things. There’s a lot of things go into all that stuff.

“Discussions are had and whether or not we disagreed on anything if it was financially, that’s a completely different story than the person or the player. That’s where a lot of this gets misconstrued. Le’Veon Bell is a great player. He’s a good person. He’s been in constant contact with me. I’ve enjoyed my interaction with him.”

You’d like a little more excitement for a marquee free agent in May, but nothing is ever easy for the Jets.

And Gase, after some questions, said he didn’t think the team overpaid for Bell.

Peppered by questions about his desire to have Le’Veon Bell — at the #Jets’ price — Adam Gase said “no” the #Jets did not overpay for the RB — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) May 23, 2019

As for speculation the Jets could trade Bell before the season starts, that never made much sense and Gase said it won’t happen.

“That’s ridiculous,” Gase said. “That’s the first time I’ve heard that.”

Le'Veon Bell signed with the Jets this offseason. (AP)

Bell hasn’t been at Jets workouts

Complicating matters is that Bell hasn’t been working out at the Jets’ voluntary program, choosing to work on his own. Gase said Thursday he’s fine with that.

Bell seems good with everything, and chimed in on Thursday.

Yup ✊🏾 Let’s get it Coach ✈️ https://t.co/1lZHScntjz — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 23, 2019

This could all work out very well. Bell is a fantastic player and cost aside, Gase should be happy to use him. But the start to Bell’s career in New York has been odd.

