Adam Gase says beginning of week will determine Sam Darnold's availability against Dolphins

In the Jets’ 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they were already without QB Sam Darnold as Joe Flacco had to take his place. It wasn’t a performance to remember for the former Super Bowl champion signal-caller, which begs the question of when Darnold will be able to return.

Giving injury updates on Monday, head coach Adam Gase also discussed Darnold and Mekhi Becton, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. The beginning of the week will be a good indication for both players in terms of what to expect ahead of the team’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins (due to NFL schedule changes, the Jets will no longer be playing the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6).

“We’ll kind of see how the week goes. Really, we need to see how they both feel,” Gase told reporters via Zoom. “We have today and tomorrow to work those guys through their rehab and the things they’re doing in the training room to see where their strength is.”

Darnold is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. The last time he spoke, Darnold said that he was in a good amount of pain and his range of motion wasn’t all there. So there is no real timetable for Darnold at the moment, as the healing process just needs to run its course.

That said, Gase admitted it will be hard to keep Darnold off the practice and game fields once he believes he can go – even if he isn’t 100 percent.

“It’s really just the healing process that he’s going through right now and kind of how he would feel going out to practice and throwing and how far he can throw and kind how that would look,” Gase said. “They’re trying to proceed with that to determine where he’s at with all that.”

Becton played on an “emergency basis” last week against the Denver Broncos, which worsened his shoulder injury. With Chuma Edoga taking over that role at left tackle, the Jets are just making sure that their first-round pick this year is healthy before he comes back this time.

The Jets also didn’t leave Sunday without any new injuries.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan has a high ankle sprain. Gase didn’t provide a timetable for a return, saying additional tests to further understand the severity of the injury had to take place. But that sort of injury will mean Hogan is at least out for next week – another tough blow for the wide receiving corps.

The wide receivers are notoriously banged up for the Jets this season, with rookie Denzel Mims still yet to make his NFL debut due to a hamstring injury. Breshad Perriman has also missed the last three games with his own injury. Now the Jets will need to rely on their depth even more with Hogan, who was already covering for those two, out.