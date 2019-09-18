Adam Gase on Sam Darnold: If his spleen bursts, we have a problem

Jets coach Adam Gase said it’s “realistic” that Sam Darnold returns Week Five, but the decision isn’t his. It’s up to doctors.

“I mean, this is something that’s serious,” Gase said at his press conference Wednesday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “If his spleen bursts, then we have a problem.”

Darnold was diagnosed with mononucleosis, forcing him to miss last week’s game. Mono causes the spleen to enlarge, elevating the risk of rupture.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Darnold said on 98.7 ESPN New York on Tuesday that his goal was the Week Five game against the Eagles.

He is back at the team facility and will watch practice Wednesday, but Gase was uncertain whether the quarterback would travel with the team this week.

The Jets will start their third quarterback in three games after Trevor Siemian‘s gruesome ankle injury ended his season Monday night. Luke Falk will start with newly signed David Fales as his backup.