Adam Gase reveals Jets' WR plan for Week 2 with Jamison Crowder out

The injury bug is already in full swing in the Jets camp heading into Week 2, as Adam Gase revealed Friday morning that Jamison Crowder would be out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Crowder missed Thursday's practice with a hamstring issue, and now will leave the Jets without two of their top receivers with Denzel Mims on IR.

"Crowder's been probably our best player on offense the last two years," Gase said after making the announcement.

The six year vet hauled in seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown last week against the Bills.

With Crowder out, the Jets will look to Braxton Berrios to fill in for him in the slot, with Breshad Perriman and Chris Hogan manning the outsides.

"His skill set fits what we do," Gase said on Berrios. "We always try to develop a role for him throughout the week. ...I'm just glad he's here because I think it's rare to have two slots that can be starters in this league."

"I have a lot of confidence in him. ...It's seems like him and Sam (Darnold) have some good chemistry."