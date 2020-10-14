Adam Gase will remain Jets' play-caller after discussions with his coaching staff

Head coach Adam Gase will continue to be Jets’ play-caller.

After “toying around” with the idea of delegating play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains or even running backs coach Jim Bob Cooter, Gase and his staff have collectively come to an agreement that it’s best for the 42-year-old head coach to stick with calling the shots.

“We talked about it as a staff. None of the guys thought that was the right move to make,” Gase said on Wednesday. “That was just kind of talking to those guys and seeing if we needed to make any changes in that area, and nobody thought that was the reason why anything’s going the way it’s going.”



On Monday, following the Jets’ 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which the offense mustered just 285 total yards, including a meager 162 yards through the air, Gase said that he was willing to look into anything that might help turn the offense around.

"For the last four years (as a head coach), I've toyed with the idea every once in a while," Gase said about the possibility of not calling plays on gameday. "I mean, I don't think I've ever been opposed to trying something to try to change things up. I'd say everything is on the table at this point."

"I'm considering everything,” Gase continued. “I'm just looking at everything and trying to figure out whatever can help us turn things in the right direction. I'll be all for that."

Ultimately though, the decision was made to keep the play sheet in Gase’s hands. As a team, the Jets rank 31st in the league in yards per game (279.4), 32nd in first downs per game (17.2), and 32nd in points per contest (15.0)

It will be up to Gase and his coaching staff to try to turn things around this Sunday in Miami against the Dolphins, as Joe Flacco once again steps in for the injured Sam Darnold, leading an offense that is now without the recently-released Le’Veon Bell.

The action in Miami kicks off on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.