Adam Gase reacts to Jets 0-8 start: 'I'm doing this job to win, not to go out there and get my face stomped in'

The Jets surprised many by hanging around with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs through the first half, heading into the locker room at halftime down 21-9.

But a blocked field goal right before the half ended that would've made it a single-digit deficit set things in motion for another second half collapse for the Jets offense — they put up zero points and 63 total yards of offense in the final 30 minutes of play.

After the game, Adam Gase gave some insight on how he's wrapping his head around the Jets' 0-8 start.

"It's obviously not where we wanted to be," Gase said. "I'm just like everybody else in the aspect of I'm doing this job to win, not to go out there and get my face stomped in, just like all the rest of these guys in the locker room."

Dealing with the Chiefs offense is a tall task for any team in the league, but it's still daunting to see Patrick Mahomes throw for 416 yards and five touchdowns when the Jets have just four passing touchdowns through the entire season thus far.

"Not executing well enough," Sam Darnold said as to why this offense is having trouble getting in the end zone. "For me, I got to get the ball to the open guy and get it out in a timely matter. Our guys have got to get open against man, I've got to do a good job of seeing zone and reacting to it and finding open areas in the zone.

"When we get down [in the red zone] we've just got to play better, obviously. But I feel like I could do a lot more to be able to put us in better situations and score some touchdowns."

That in part can be blamed on the Jets dealing with a number of guys out with injuries on offense, including Jamison Crowder and Breshard Perriman, who both did not play on Sunday.

But if this team is healthy, Gase believes this team can win games.

"When we get starters healthy, which should have some guys coming back, that's always going to help," Gase said. "I think we are limited on guys that can stretch the field right now."

The Jets will face their AFC rival New England Patriots next week, and by the looks of how both of their games went this week, they each need a win very very badly.