Adam Gase on Quinnen Williams: When he gets here, he gets here

The Jets hold their first practice of training camp on Thursday and their first-round pick won’t be there unless there’s a breakthrough in contract negotiations.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is one of three unsigned picks from this year’s draft and that led to questions for head coach Adam Gase about the rookie’s situation at a Wednesday press conference. Gase called it part of the “draft process” and seemed unaffected by the prospect of opening camp without their top pick.

“When he gets here, he gets here,” Gase said.

Gase didn’t delve into the details of the contract impasse, but reports have indicated that the hangup is the Jets’ desire to defer the payment of some of Williams’s signing bonus into his second season.

Williams was the third overall pick, which is the same spot that the Jets nabbed quarterback Sam Darnold in 2018. Darnold didn’t sign until training camp was underway last season, but did get his full signing bonus during his rookie season.