Adam Gase now has more double-digit losses than he does total wins

In yet another blowout loss, the Jets fell 30-10 to the Cardinals in Week 5. With that, Adam Gase now has as more double-digit losses (31) in his career than he does overall wins (30) between his time with the Jets and Dolphins.

The Jets offense, conducted by Joe Flacco, looked exactly like the offense that Sam Darnold has run in the previous four weeks. Granted, there were some new wrinkles and trick plays, but the Jets put up just one offensive touchdown and couldn’t convert in the red zone, again.

While the Jets have had injuries pile up, there have been few signs of life from those on the field. Through five games, the Jets averaged 15 points per game and they have just six offensive touchdowns.

Sunday was the sixth time that Gang Green has been outscored by 20+ points in the Gase era, which is the most in the NFL since he took over as the team’s head coach.

As Gang Green begins its season at 0-5, Gase is now 7-14 as Jets head coach and 30-40 for his career (including the playoffs). While Gase’s job appears to be safe for now, his winless team will travel to Miami in Week 6 after the NFL’s newest schedule changes.