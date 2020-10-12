Adam Gase now has more double-digit losses than he does total wins
In yet another blowout loss, the Jets fell 30-10 to the Cardinals in Week 5. With that, Adam Gase now has as more double-digit losses in his career than he does overall wins between his time with the Jets and Dolphins. As Gang Green begins its season at 0-5, Gase is now 7-14 as Jets head coach and 30-40 for his career. While Gase’s job appears to be safe for now, his winless team will travel to Miami in Week 6 after the NFL’s newest schedule changes