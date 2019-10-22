Adam Gase: No time to feel sorry for ourselves, Jets have to focus on this week

Jets coach Adam Gase doesn’t want to spend much time this week dwelling on Monday night’s ugly loss to the Patriots.

“You don’t have a lot of time to really feel sorry for yourself, feel sorry for anybody,” Gase said Tuesday. “What we have to do, myself included, where you have to come back in the next day, you have to get the things corrected that you need to get corrected, you have to move on to the next game, you have to put a good plan together and we are on a short week and there is not a lot of time to sit there and hang your head and feel sorry for yourself, we have a lot of football left to play. We have to go on the road here for the next two weeks, we have to make sure that we have a good week at practice and put ourselves in position to try to go win a football game.”

The Jets’ schedule does get easier, with trips to Jacksonville and Miami up next, followed by a home game against the Giants, a trip to Washington, a home game against the Raiders, a trip to Cincinnati and a home game against the Dolphins. That’s seven consecutive games against teams that are .500 or worse.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So can the Jets string some wins together? Gase thinks so, even as he acknowledges that the results so far haven’t been good enough.

Story continues

“I really think the first year of the program, we’ve had some tough games, we’ve had some shifting lineups, we just haven’t had any chance to have any consistency as far as who’s out there, who’s doing things together,” Gase said. “It just feels like we have been a little bit all over the place. . . . We just have to find some kind of consistency as an entire team of guys going in there, doing their job, executing what we practice all week. That’s really the biggest thing we have to find a way to do is make our game days look like what our practices look like, I don’t think we’re translating things from practice to game day as consistently as we need to.”

The Jets have a short week to get things turned around. Fortunately for Gase, the schedule gets a whole lot easier now that both games against the Patriots are in the past.