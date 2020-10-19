Many people wondered if the Jets might fire Adam Gase after falling to 0-6 with a 24-0 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, but it doesn’t appear that the latest lopsided defeat has shaken the team’s faith in their head coach.

Gase met with the media as scheduled on Monday afternoon and it was business as usual rather than a moment for a farewell address. Gase said he’s spoken to CEO Christopher Johnson since the loss and expects to speak to him again on Monday as part of their regular routine.

When he does, it doesn’t sound like they’ll be discussing quarterback Sam Darnold‘s return to the lineup. Darnold missed his second game with a right shoulder injury on Sunday and Gase offered no timetable for when he might be back in action.

“I don’t have a great answer for you on that one. . . . We’re progressing in the right direction,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

If Darnold does miss the Week Seven game against the Bills, it will be the ninth missed game in the first 39 games of his NFL career. Joe Flacco was 21-of-44 for 186 yards and an interception in the loss to Miami.

Adam Gase: No great answer on Sam Darnold’s return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk