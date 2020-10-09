Adam Gase: Jets need to eliminate penalties or ‘we’ll get different guys in there’

Adam Gase has had enough of the senseless penalties that have plagued New York throughout 2020.

Since Week 1 the Jets have been whistled for numerous penalties and costly personal fouls. Week 4 was the breaking point, as Gregg Williams’ defense was flagged for a whopping six personal fouls in New York’s loss to the Broncos. The Jets committed a total of 11 penalties for 118 yards. Denver picked up seven first downs on flags in its 37-28 win.

With the Jets’ lack of discipline serving as a detriment to their ability to be competitive, Gase is “doubling down” on eliminating penalties. New York is still going to get flagged, as every team does throughout the course of a game, but Gase is now zoned in on ensuring Gang Green does not shoot itself in the foot every other play. If his players can’t grasp that point of emphasis, New York’s second-year coach is prepared to make changes.

“If we can’t do it the right way, we’ll get different guys in there,” Gase said Thursday, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Gase is not the only Jets coach on a mission to cut down on penalties. Williams has spent the week of practice drilling the importance of playing disciplined football into his players in an effort to avoid a repeat of New York’s disastrous Thursday Night Football performance against the Broncos.

“He’s turned it up a notch,” safety Marcus Maye said of Williams on Thursday.

The hope is that the Jets’ starters will get the message and eliminate their undisciplined habits. If New York is forced to turn to “different guys,” things could get even uglier than they already are, as depth is not exactly the team’s strong suit on either side of the football.