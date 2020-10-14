The Jets signed running back Le'Veon Bell to a four-year, $52.5 million contract with $27 million guaranteed when he was a free agent before the 2019 season and they have decided to release him five games into his second season with the team.

Bell’s departure comes as no great surprise since he’d been ineffective on the field and appeared to be at odds with head coach Adam Gase about how he was used throughout his brief time with the team. The latest example came last Sunday when Bell didn’t speak to reporters and liked tweets pointing out that Jets only targeted him with one pass in their loss to the Cardinals.

At his Wednesday press conference, Gase was asked if he agreed with the perception that the team misused Bell on offense. Gase said it was “irrelevant at this point” if that was the case.

“It didn’t work. It didn’t work out. We’re going to focus on this game right now,” Gase said, via SNY.

Given the team’s 0-5 record and lack of talent, refelctions on Bell’s usage won’t be the only irrelevant thing to come out of this Jets season.

Adam Gase: It’s irrelevant if we misused Le’Veon Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk