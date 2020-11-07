Adam Gase insists Bill Belichick is funniest person he’s ever been around

Most people view Bill Belichick as a football genius. Adam Gase sees him as a comedic genius as well.

With the Jets slated to host the Patriots in Week 9, Gase dived into his relationship with Belichick while speaking with reporters on Thursday. When not discussing Xs and Os, the two have shared some pretty good laughs, as Gase said Belichick is the funniest person he has ever been around.

“I don’t think I’ve laughed harder being around somebody,” Gase said, per Boston.com. “Just some of the things that get brought up and some of the things that he’s experienced in his life. I mean, he’s experienced some things that are interesting to hear and when you’re around him and [Lions head coach] Matt Patricia, I mean those two guys together are funny to be around.”

The thought of Gase and Belichick exchanging jokes is a tough one to fully grasp. What do the two even have to kid around about? Gase’s porous career win-loss record? His curious affinity for Frank Gore and calling screen passes on third-and-long? The world will never know. From a professional standpoint, though, Gase got to know New England’s head coach better after the Dolphins let him go in 2018.

If only he learned more about the methods of Belichick’s madness than his sense of humor.

“We talked at the [NFL Scouting] Combine the last few years,” Gase said. “I always try to listen as much as possible because I know there’s a lot of wisdom in things he says and things he’s always talked about when I’ve been around. Very helpful just as a professional-type deal for me.”

Monday night’s matchup between New York and New England will be no laughing matter for Gase or Belichick. The Jets are still searching for their first win of 2020, while the Patriots are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and need a win to avoid falling completely out of the playoff picture. Until the action concludes, it will be strictly business for the two head coaches.