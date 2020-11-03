Adam Gase insists 0-8 Jets won’t wave ‘white flag’ after multiple trades
The Jets have been nothing short of a disaster in 2020, but Adam Gase is refusing to quit on his team at the midway point of the season. New York dropped its eighth straight contest on Sunday, as Patrick Mahomes carved up Gregg Williams’ defense and the Jets failed to find the end zone in a 35-9 defeat. Gase remains focused on the task at hand, though, and is not prepared to give up on what has become a lost season. I never look at waving the white flag, it’s not in my DNA. This is our football team. When things like this happen, guys aren’t ever going to be shocked by this, Adam Gase told reporters