Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell will face his old team on Sunday when the Jets head to Kansas City, but his old coach says revenge isn’t anyone’s motivation.

Jets coach Adam Gase said he’s just focused on the Chiefs as a team, his players are just focused on the game, and he believes Bell is just focused on winning as well.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure that he’s going to be worried about just winning a game, period,” Gase said, via ESPN. “That’s what most players are worried about. They’re worried about, ‘Hey, what do I have to do this week to help my team win?’ So, I’m sure that’s what he’s going to be worried about doing. We’ve got a lot of guys to worry about on that side of the ball against them.”

The focus is, of course, primarily on winning the game. Something few think the Jets will do, as the Chiefs are three-touchdown favorites.

Adam Gase: Focus for Jets-Chiefs is winning the game, not Le’Veon Bell originally appeared on Pro Football Talk