Adam Gase will continue calling offensive plays

When Jets CEO Christopher Johnson was giving head coach Adam Gase a vote of confidence after the team’s season-opening loss, he said that Gase has a “brilliant offensive mind” and that mind will continue to come up with the offensive plays for the 0-5 team.

Gase said on Monday that he was open to giving up play calling duties after a 30-10 loss to the Cardinals left the Jets as the league’s lowest-scoring team. On Wednesday, Gase said that he spoke with the coaches under him on the Jets staff and said they agreed that the head coach was the right guy for the job.

“We talked about it as a staff,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “None of the guys thought that was the right move to make. Just talking with those guys and seeing if we needed to make changes in that area. Nobody thought that was the reason why anything is going the way it’s going.”

The plays being called may not be more of a reason why things are going so poorly for the Jets than a lack of execution or the amount of talent on the roster. What’s clear is that the entire mix hasn’t been a competitive one and there’s little reason to think that’s going to change on a dime in the middle of a season.

