After Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, Jets head coach Adam Gase engaged in a testy back-and-forth with reporters about who was calling the team’s offensive plays.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains took over the duties a few weeks ago, but questions came up because Loggains was seen without a play sheet during Sunday’s game while Gase appeared to be calling plays. Gase initially said there was no change before admitting that he was calling plays in certain situations.

The topic came up again during Gase’s Monday press conference and the head coach described it as a collaborative effort while declining to delve into how the collaboration is set up.

“For us, to say like who’s calling what, when, what situation and those things, it’s a competitive disadvantage, really, at the end of the day,” Gase said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “You don’t want [opponents] to know, is this guy calling runs? Is he calling passes? Is he calling play-actions? Is he calling empties? Is he calling dropbacks? Who has third down and who has red zone? We’d like to do it without having to make it public knowledge. The last three weeks, it’s been a collaborative effort throughout the game.”

The Jets are at a disadvantage competitively in enough ways this season that a difference in playcallers seems fairly insignificant and they figure to have new ones in place after five more games with the current staff.

Adam Gase: Competitive disadvantage to say who is calling which plays originally appeared on Pro Football Talk