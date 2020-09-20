Adam Gase blunt about Jets' struggles: 'That s--t's no fun'

Nothing seemed to go right for the Jets in Sunday's 31-13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After the game, head coach Adam Gase did not mince words about the performance.

"I'm pissed right now," Gase said. "That s--t's no fun, going out there and getting your ass beat. So I mean we need to get better fast."



For the second straight week, the Jets (0-2) -- on the heels of last Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills (2-0) -- struggled on offense. Against the 49ers (1-1), the Jets' downfall was in the red zone, with Gase defending the offense's early ball movement but pointed to the inability to sustain drives.

So what needs to change? Quarterback Sam Darnold, who completed 21 of 32 passes (65.6 percent) for 179 yards and one touchdown pointed to an area currently out of the Jets' control.

"For one, I think we've got to get healthy, get some guys healthy," Darnold said. "And then I think another thing ... there's some little details that we'll be able to figure out kind of as we watch tape of this game later tonight and tomorrow. We'll fix some of those things and address them on Tuesday. And then Wednesday out at practice, I'm sure we'll run through 'em again and make sure we're all good on it."

Darnold does have a point -- the Jets lost wide receiver Breshad Perriman (ankle), joining a list that includes some of the offense's top playmakers such as running back Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring). But after opening with two sluggish losses, the Jets' sense of urgency grows as a Week 3 matchup against the Colts (1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis looms with next Sunday's 4:05 p.m. kickoff.

"We just didn't do enough as a team to really do anything against these guys," Gase said. "I mean, when you play a good team, even with the guys that are down, we've got to find a way to be more consistent and play complementary football at some point."