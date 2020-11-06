Adam Gase blown away by Mekhi Becton tossing Frank Clark: ‘It’s unusual’

Adam Gase’s eyes widened on Sunday when he saw what Mekhi Becton was doing to Chiefs defenders.

Gase gave glowing reviews of Becton’s performance against the Chiefs. There was one play where Becton tossed Pro Bowler Frank Clark to the ground. That left Gase taken aback.

“It’s unusual,” Gase said Thursday, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “I mean, this is a grown-man league now. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that happen to Frank Clark before.”

For context, here’s the video of Becton pancaking Clark.

Only concern with the #Jets offense: they're 33% outside zone. The #Patriots are allowing 5.8 yards per rush against outside zone this season, per @PFF_Louie. Watch the left side work here for NYJ as rookie LT Mekhi Becton tosses Frank Clark out of the club. Becton is a stud. pic.twitter.com/GRhGCuurBJ — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) November 4, 2020





Becton has been doing that to defenders all year long, though Clark is arguably the best pass-rusher he’s faced. At 364 pounds, Becton overpowers everyone that comes his way.

Becton has a 67.4 Pro Football Focus grade this season. The rookie has played 283 offensive snaps and only has three penalties and three sacks allowed.

It’s safe to say that the Jets have found a great player in Becton. They picked him 11th overall out of Louisville in this past year’s draft. Becton wasn’t even the first offensive lineman picked, either. He was third behind Andrew Thomas and Jedrick Wills. Tristan Wirfs came off the board two picks after Becton.

The Jets have not gotten much right this year, but so far Becton looks like the best of the bunch.