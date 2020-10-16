Adam Gase on Avery Williamson’s ‘no one is safe’ comment: ‘He’s just being honest’

After Le’Veon Bell’s release on Tuesday, Avery Williamson understands that no player’s job is secure.

Williamson was asked by reporters on Thursday what kind of message Bell’s release sends to the rest of the Jets. Williamson said that “no one is safe” after Bell was let go, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Adam Gase was asked about Williamson’s comment on Friday. Per SNY, the head coach responded by saying, “If that’s what he thinks, that’s what it is. He’s just being honest with you.”

Gase went on to say that every day should be a competition for players and coaches and that they’re all fighting for their jobs. However, Bell’s sudden release left a lot of Jets players surprised.

Bell left after expressing frustrations with his lack of involvement in the offense, and Gase — his fault or not — has a reputation for clashing with players. That has been a theme since his days in Miami.

With an 0-5 record to start the season, it’s hard to see how cutting Bell makes the Jets more competitive. Frank Gore and La’Mical Perine will lead the backfield now, starting with New York’s Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins.

Bell, meanwhile, has joined the Super Bowl reigning champs, the Chiefs, and is in pursuit of his own ring.