Adam Gase answers questions on Jets job security after Dolphins loss drops team to 0-11

Adam Gase looks on during Jets game against Dolphins

Sunday's 20-3 loss against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., kept second-year head coach Adam Gase searching for a solution.

After the Dolphins (7-4) dropped the Jets to 0-11, a reporter asked Gase what case he would make to keep his job. Gase, who now possesses a 7-20 record as Gang Green's head coach, responded.

"Well, our guys are battling," Gase said. "I try to get better every day. I mean, it's frustrating because I feel like we're right there -- we've got to make one or two plays. And especially this last game, it's right there for us. And there's been multiple games like that.



"And it's frustrating for myself, all the players, I know the fans -- I mean, everybody's frustrated. We're trying to find ways to get it right. We play tough teams and we've got to find a way to beat 'em."

A follow-up inquiry asked Gase directly about his job security after the NFL already saw one head coach get fired in Week 12. The Lions parted ways with third-year head coach Matt Patricia (13-29) and fifth-year general manager Bob Quinn after Thursday's game, a 41-25 loss against the Houston Texans, dropped Detroit to 4-7.

"I'm not going to be concerned about anything with that," Gase said. "It's I can control one thing, and that's making sure I come to work every day and try to do the best I can with our guys and put 'em in the right position and try to help 'em get better."

Media members pressed Gase on if he or his offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains, was calling plays. Third-year quarterback Sam Darnold declined to go into detail, but he reiterated his confidence in Gase leading him forward.

"Yeah, I'm super confident in Adam and the way that he coaches," said Darnold, who completed 16 of 27 passes (59.3 percent) for 197 yards and zero touchdowns to two interceptions in the first game back from a shoulder injury.

"Us players got to be better and me, personally, I've got to play better."

With five games remaining, the clock is ticking on Gang Green to avoid taking a bad slice of history by going 0-16. The Jets get a shot once again next Sunday, a 1 p.m. kickoff, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

"That's a thing that no player, no coach, staff ever wants to be a part of," said fifth-year outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins. "No one wants to go 0-16, and that's something that nobody in this league wants to do. So, I mean, we're going to keep fighting to change that."