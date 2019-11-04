Adam Gase admits clock management mistakes late in loss to Dolphins

Jets coach Adam Gase may not be embarrassed by losing to the Dolphins on Sunday, but he is second-guessing some of his decisions.

Specifically, late in the game, Gase acknowledges that he allowed way too much time to run off the clock on a 14-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard field goal that cut the score to 26-18 with 15 seconds left.

“Looking back at that, there are multiple things I wish I would’ve done different on that drive,” Gase said today. “We were trying to keep as many timeouts as we could. I wish I would’ve kicked a field goal earlier. Probably one of those snaps, I wish I would’ve used a timeout. We went back and kind of talked through that drive and there are a couple things I wish I would’ve done different. It was kind of what they were doing, and they were getting so deep, we had to keep checking the ball down. It’s just not an ideal situation to be in. So, you’ve got to kind of do things perfect and I wasn’t really happy with the way I operated in that situation. I wish I would’ve had a couple different decisions on that drive to give us a better chance. It’s one, unfortunately, I’m going to have to learn from.”

Clock management is far from the Jets’ only problem right now, but it was a visible one late in the game, and one that Gase knows he needs to correct.