Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan prediction, pick, start time, odds for UFC on ESPN 58

Adam Fugitt and Josh Quinlan meet Saturday on the main card of UFC on ESPN 58 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Check out this quick breakdown of the matchup from MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom.

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan UFC on ESPN 58 preview

Fugitt (9-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) will hope to continue his recent trend of trading wins and losses, at least for this fight, considering he’s coming off a submission loss to Mike Malott last year. A win would not only continue his trend, but get him back to .500 in the UFC. … Quinlan (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) will also be fighting to get back to .500 in the UFC, but enters as a loser of two straight fights. His lone UFC win came in his debut against Jason Witt in August 2022.

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan UFC on ESPN 58 expert pick, prediction

Considering that this is the only fight on the card north of 155 pounds, I can only conclude that the UFC matchmakers are trying to passive-aggressively stick it to their former overlord Joe Silva and his surefire method of opening main cards with lightweights or featherweights.

Nevertheless, in Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby’s defense, this welterweight matchup between Fugitt and Quinlan should be all action for as long as it lasts.

Quinlan stormed onto the scene with an emphatic knockout of Jason Witt in his UFC debut. Since then, Quinlan has struggled to get a win in the octagon, recently losing to southpaw Danny Barlow.

🧵🪡 #TheSouthpawReport for #UFCVegas93 Josh Quinlan, who faces Adam Fugitt, is 0-1 opposite UFC-level southpaws (L: Danny Barlow) Quinlan didn’t look great in an open stance fight but did better when lining up shots from his own SP stance. Left-sided strikes = common culprit. pic.twitter.com/3Z3jdTlMeG — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) June 14, 2024

Standing in Quinlan’s way this Saturday is another UFC-level southpaw in Fugitt.

Despite typically coming in as the underdog for his janky style and unassuming demeanor, Fugitt is a deceptively well-rounded fighter who is often better than given credit for. That said, Fugitt’s traditionally porous defense could spell disaster against a power hitter like Quinlan.

For that reason, I’ll semi-reluctantly side with Quinlan to win by knockout in Round 1.

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan UFC on ESPN 58 odds

The oddsmakers and the public are slightly favoring the Nevada-based fighter, listing Quinlan as a slight favorite at -125 and Fugitt slightly better than even money at -102, via FanDuel.

Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan UFC on ESPN 58 start time, how to watch

As the main card opening bout, Fugitt and Quinlan are expected to make their walks to the octagon at approximately 10:05 p.m. ET. The fight broadcasts live on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 58.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie