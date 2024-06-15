Adam Fugitt thinks UFC on ESPN 58 fight with Quinlan is ‘winner stays, loser goes home’

LAS VEGAS – Adam Fugitt met the media Thursday ahead of his fight at UFC on ESPN 58.

Fugitt (9-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) takes on Josh Quinlan (6-2 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in a welterweight fight on the ESPN main card at the UFC Apex. At the event’s media day, Fugitt took questions from media members before his fight.

Fugitt said his unassuming demeanor, including glasses like he was wearing at media day, made him seem like perhaps a pushover in his formative years – and that allowed him to build a second “dark character” personality that he brings with him to fights.

“When you look at me and you see the glasses, you don’t really see that dark character inside,” Fugitt said. “That’s something that formulated way back when, being the often overlooked, the guy with the punchable face, the one that a lot of people wanted, in my early years, wanted to test. That’s where that developed – always looking over your shoulder, going into any sport, I was essentially the bench guy. I had to prove myself, having to overcome the odds. That’s where that dark character was formulated and where I’ve really honed it.”

Fugitt credited UFC broadcast analyst, host and commentator Laura Sanko with the “dark character” term, From the sounds of his mindset going into the fight with Quinlan, he might want to summon that darker, more dangerous side of himself Saturday.

Fugitt thinks a loss for him or Quinlan could lead to their UFC pink slips. He’s coming off a submission loss to Mike Malott a year ago. Quinlan has back-to-back setbacks.

“I know he’s going to be in there from start to finish looking to put my lights out, and I’m going to be in there from start to finish trying to put him out,” Fugitt said.

We’re both in the same boat: We’re both 1-2 (in the UFC), which doesn’t look good on paper. I’ve been saying it most interviews: I really believe that this is a winner stays and loser goes home – winner gets that next contract. So this is it, Any fight could be your last fight, and that’s how I look at this one.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie