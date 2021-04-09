Adam Fox extends point streak to 12 games, but Rangers lose to Penguins, 5-2

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Kreider reacts to penalty shot being stopped alt uniform
Chris Kreider reacts to penalty shot being stopped alt uniform

NEW YORK (AP) — Kris Letang and Evan Rodrigues scored in the second period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-2 Thursday night.

Radim Zohorna and Jason Zucker each added a goal and an assist, Mark Jankowski also scored, and Letang and Rodrigues also each had an assist. Tristan Jarry stopped 22 shots to help Pittsburgh snap a two-game skid.

The Penguins beat the Rangers for the sixth time in eight games this season.

Colin Blackwell and Kevin Rooney scored for the Rangers, who were 3-0-1 in their last four. Igor Shesterkin, starting for the fifth straight game, made 27 saves.

The Penguins had given up 15 goals in their previous two games — a 7-5 loss at Boston last Saturday and 8-4 here to the Rangers on Tuesday night.

Zucker scored on a backhander with 9:31 left in the third for is sixth to give the Penguins a 4-1 lead.

Rooney pulled the Rangers within two with 6:12 left. Adam Fox drew Jarry out to the goalie’s left as he skated past the goal line and sent a pass back in front and Rooney scored into the open goal.

The Rangers pulled Shesterkin for an extra skater with a little more than 2 1/2 minutes left, but Jankowski sealed it with an empty-netter a minute later to seal it.

Blackwell tied it at 1 at 2:02 of the second. With the Rangers on their second power play of the game, Kaapo Kakko sent a pass to Pavel Buchnevich at the bottom of the right circle, and Buchnevich passed it in front to Blackwell, who quickly beat Jarry for his 11th.

Letang put the Penguins back in front 1:21 later as his pass toward the front of the net for Bryan Rust, deflected off Chris Kreider’s stick and through defenseman Ryan Lindgren’s legs and past Shesterkin. It was Letang’s seventh.

On the Penguins’ second power play of the game, Zohorna got a pass from Zucker below the left circle near the goal line and sent it in front to Rodrigues, who beat Shesterkin with 8:32 left for his fifth to make it 3-1.

Penguins star center Sidney Crosby went to the dressing room late in the second period due to an equipment issue, but was back on the ice for the third.

Kreider had a penalty shot with 2:01 left in the middle period after he was taken down by Cody Ceci on a breakaway, but Jarry denied his attempt.

The Penguins came out aggressive and outshot the Rangers 13-5 in the first period, including 9-2 over the first 5 1/2 minutes. Pittsburgh then broke though on its 10th attempt.

Off a long pass from Marcus Pettersson, Zohorna skated up the right side, cut in front of the goal and beat Shesterkin from the left side at 6:26 for his second goal in four games this season.

RANGERS GET VACCINATED

The Rangers were able to get COVID vaccines on Wednesday, and most of the players got their shots.

“We’re very fortunate to be able to get that vaccine,” defenseman Jacob Trouba said. “It’s obviously been a crazy time. ... Hopefully we can in the near future move on to a little more of normal life.”

PENGUINS INJURIES

D John Marino was back in the Penguins’ lineup after leaving Tuesday’s game in the third period with an undisclosed injury. He missed practice Wednesday, but took part in the optional morning skate Thursday.

The Penguins continue to be without injured forwards Teddy Blueger, Evgeni Malkin, Kasperi Kapanen and Brandon Tanev. Coach Mike Sullivan said F Anthony Angelo remained on the taxi squad because he did not accompany the team to New York for the four games against the Rangers and New Jersey Devils due to an upper body injury.

STREAKS

Penguins F Jake Guentzel had an assist on Letang’s second-period goal to give him three assists and six points in a four-game point streak. ... Fox’s assist on Rooney’s goal extended his point streak to 12 games. He has 19 goals and 22 points in the stretch. ... Rangers F Artemi Panarin ended a four-game point streak in which he had four goals and seven assists.

UP NEXT

Penguins: At New Jersey on Saturday night to open a two-game series.

Rangers: At the New York Islanders on Friday night to open a two-game series.

Recommended Stories

  • Damon Harrison: I’ve spoken to teams, nothing real has materialized

    The 2021 season would be defensive tackle Damon Harrison‘s 10th year in the NFL, but he needs to find a place to play in order to keep snacking on opposing players. Harrison signed with the Seahawks last October and played in six games before asking to be placed on waivers after falling out of the [more]

  • Connor McDavid continues to do the impossible with stunning goal vs. Senators

    Connor McDavid is operating on a different level, as shown again by his brilliant goal against the Ottawa Senators.

  • Evan Rodrigues with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

    Evan Rodrigues (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 04/08/2021

  • St. Cloud State advances to its first national title game

    Nolan Walker scored on a redirection with 53.2 seconds left and St. Cloud State held off Minnesota State 5-4 on Thursday night to advance to the program's first national championship game. St. Cloud State (20-10-0) led 3-1 early in the second period and trailed 4-3 with 15 minutes remaining before winning its 10th one-goal game of the season. “I was just really glad our guys didn't get down, they stuck with it, they found a way to get a puck to the net,” St. Cloud State coach Brett Larson said.

  • Watch: Bernd Wiesberger has eagle putt at 15th ... and putts ball into the water

    Bernd Wiesberger had an eagle putt at the par-5 15th Thursday at the Masters and putted his ball into the water.

  • Viktor Arvidsson with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

    Viktor Arvidsson (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 04/08/2021

  • Giants add 3 assistants to coaching staff

    Giants make additions to the coaching staff.

  • New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 04/08/2021

  • Arizona fires head coach Sean Miller after 12 seasons

    Sean Miller coached the Wildcats to seven NCAA tournaments, including three trips to the Elite Eight, but Arizona was recently hit with multiple NCAA violations.

  • Cody Parkey: Cleveland ‘felt like we were at home’

    Parkey made 19 of his 22 FG attempts in 2020 despite some crazy weather in Cleveland

  • Biden announces steps to limit U.S. 'ghost' guns, plans to tackle assault weapons

    President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle gun violence in the United States on Thursday in what the White House described as a first step to curb mass shootings, community bloodshed and suicides. The new measures include plans for the Justice Department to crack down on self-assembled "ghost guns" and make "stabilizing braces" - which effectively turn pistols into rifles - subject to registration under the National Firearms Act. Biden said he will ask the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to release an annual report on firearms trafficking in the United States, and make it easier for states to adopt "red flag" laws that flag at-risk individuals who own guns.

  • 19 states have passed ‘red flag’ gun laws. Why NC may resist Biden’s plea.

    President Joe Biden supports legislation to take guns from people who are deemed a danger, but Democrats will have a tough time passing a North Carolina version.

  • Lakers at Heat: Short-handed Lakers fall in Miami

    The Lakers kept it close, but couldn't overcome turnover issues against the Heat.

  • Bellator 256 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins with Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight rematch.

  • Premier League Talking Points

    Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.

  • Zion Williamson's football frame blended with basketball finesse could be next frontier

    Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Kevin Holland promises a little less talking at UFC on ABC 2: ‘It’s kill or be killed’

    The change in Kevin Holland was apparent from the moment he stepped into the room for his Wednesday media session at the UFC Apex.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.