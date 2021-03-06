Adam Fogel strikes again to lead Hawaii over Hawaii Pacific

Mar. 6—On a wet and wild Friday night, the Hawaii baseball team outlasted Hawaii Pacific 14-3 at Les Murakami Stadium.

Adam Fogel, who had a breakthrough performance in Thursday's opener, drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth and clubbed a three-run double in a nine-run seventh to help the Rainbow Warriors take the first two of this four-game series. Right fielder Tyler Best also contributed a three-run triple for the'Bows (3-2 ).

It was tied at 3 in the sixth when UH's Scotty Scott hit a sinking liner that skipped past right fielder Braxton Wehrle, who was in full sprawl. By the time center fielder Diego Harris had circled to retrieve the ball, Scott had reached third with a triple. Fogel then drove a 2-2 pitch into center field for the 4-3 lead.

In the seventh, Scott drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 5-3. Then Fogel unloaded the bases when he pulled a double down the left-field line.

It was another productive outing for Fogel, who has shown a complete recovery from a shoulder injury that limited him to 10 games in 2019. He was used exclusively as a designated hitter in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Fogel, who returned to center field this year, made two diving catches—the second to prevent a run with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Fogel helped steady the'Bows against the Sharks' deliberate pace. The HPU pitchers would maximize the clock by receiving signals from the dugout, then studying the cues on their belts before delivering a pitch. The batters repeatedly stepped out of the box to throw off the'Bows' quick-pitch tempo.

HPU starter Brandon Peterson gutted out four innings, allowing two hits but walking five and plunking one.

He stranded six runners. But the effort also was taxing. Peterson threw 89 pitches to 20 batters.

In all, seven Sharks threw a combined 211 pitches, with only 108 for strikes. The Sharks walked 10 and hit four batters.

UH's first two pitchers also struggled. Cade Halemanu had difficulty controlling his pitches in his second start of the season. Halemanu was pulled in the third inning after hitting Harris to load the bases.

Tai Atkins worked out of that jam, but then created his own in the fifth, and was lifted after the Sharks tied it at 3. It was the 2021 debut for the left-handed Atkins, who did not pitch in last week's three-game series against Arizona State.

Buddie Pindel helped quell the Sharks, tossing five scoreless innings for the victory.

Pindel allowed two hits and struck out two.

The'Bows took a 2-0 lead in the opening inning. Scott drew a leadoff walk, then sprinted to third on Kole Kaler's single.

Kaler swiped second, the'Bows' fifth steal in as many attempts this season. In the Manoa mist, Alex Baeza lofted a fly to deep center, enabling Scott to score and Kaler to scoot to third. One out later, Kaler scored on a wild pitch.

But the Sharks tied it with a three-run third. With runners at second and third in the third inning, Kyle Layugan chopped a ball up the middle.

With a miscommunication in which shortstop Kaler and second baseman Shane Miyao thought the other would make the play, the ball bounced into center, enabling Darius Price and Nicholas Jio to score and tie it at 2.