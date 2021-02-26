Adam Erne with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Adam Erne (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
Adam Erne (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 02/25/2021
Looking at individual stats reveals nothing about the Utah Jazz. Take note: The Jazz are off to the best start in franchise history, are on pace to shatter the NBA record for 3-pointers made per game, have won 20 of their last 22 games and just handed the reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers their worst loss of the season. “They’re the hottest team in the league,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after his team, which was without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder, lost 114-89 in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.
Any deal signed by Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is going to come with record-setting numbers.
He will continue to have access to Duke’s medical staff, both physical and behavioral health services, until he signs with an agent.
The fatigued Lakers are struggling without Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder as evidenced by a fourth consecutive loss in a blowout at Utah.
He led the Tigers’ defensive line in tackles for loss in 2019 before missing all of last season.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will consider trades to the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders, his agent said.
The Miami Dolphins awarded boxing champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez with a team jersey during his first visit to Hard Rock Stadium on Monday afternoon.
The Clippers filed a motion at Los Angeles County Superior Court last week to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Johnny Wilkes in December.
The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker died in an apparent drowning accident near his home in Brazil, authorities said Thursday. José Agostinho Becker, who was 57, drowned after going for a swim on Wednesday on his property in the southern city of Lavras do Sul, police officials told local media. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Alisson Becker’s father, Jose, in Brazil on Wednesday,” Liverpool wrote on Twitter.
The Lakers suffer their worst defeat of the season in a 114-89 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper had the Cowboys taking Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater in his first 2021 mock draft.
These are the rising young stars bound to break out at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Each of them has taken unique athletic journeys.
The Heat continues to seek potential roster upgrades and free agent center DeMarcus Cousins is one of several power rotation players on Miami’s radar, according to a source.
Tiger Woods was lucky to be alive, they said, thanks to modern safety technology and a big dose of good luck. The good news — no, make that the BEST news — is that Woods survived after being pried Tuesday from the SUV he wrecked in Los Angeles. The other piece of good news was that there was no immediate sign that Woods was impaired at the time of the crash — a significant bit of information, of course, because of his past.
The United States is undefeated in 37 games in a row overall and 53 on American soil. Carli Lloyd, Kristie Mewis, Alex Morgan and Christen Press also scored, and the U.S. women also become the first team to have three straight shutouts in the SheBelieves Cup, which is in its sixth year.
The Tar Heels loss to Marquette may have added some unwanted anxiety in their quest to secure an at-large bid..
University of Texas System regents on Thursday approved a six-year, $34.2 million guaranteed contract for new football coach Steve Sarkisian. The regents also approved more than $21 million in guaranteed contracts for Sarkisian's staff. The highest-paid in that group will be defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski at $1.7 million per year.
Everybody wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. So it is no surprise Russell Wilson’s unhappiness with the Seattle Seahawks comes with a caveat.
The 2019 first-round pick said the phrase has become a motto and helps young players make necessary improvements.
For a 22-year-old rookie who has had only four regular-season at-bats, Cristian Pache has good reason to look comfortable with Atlanta Braves starters in spring training. Pache already has delivered offensive and defensive highlights on one of the game's biggest stages. Pache unveiled his talents with six starts in center field in Atlanta's NLCS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.