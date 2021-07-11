Adam Engel’s 3-run homer in the 10th extends the Chicago White Sox winning streak to 5 with a 7-5 victory against the Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE — Adam Engel hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning as the Chicago White Sox entered the All-Star break on a positive note, defeating the Baltimore Orioles 7-5 at Camden Yards.

The Sox displayed some of the resiliency that has signified a first half filled with injuries.

They built a 4-2 lead behind two home runs by Andrew Vaughn, only to see the Orioles tie it in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out, two-run homer by pinch hitter Trey Mancini off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks.

Engel, who began the season on the injured list and returned from a second IL stint Wednesday, broke the tie with a two-out, three-run blast off reliever Tyler Wells.

The Orioles scored once in the 10th, but the Sox held on for their fifth straight win.

They are a season-high 19 games over .500 (54-35) and have an eight-game lead in the American League Central.

Vaughn hit a solo home run in the fourth off Orioles starter Spenser Watkins. His three-run homer in the sixth against reliever Cole Sulser gave the Sox a 4-2 lead.

Vaughn is another example of how the Sox have played throughout the first half. The rookie, a natural first baseman, stepped in to play left field after Eloy Jiménez suffered an injury during spring training.

Vaughn is slashing .253/.320/.452 with 10 home runs and 26 RBIs in 75 games.

Starting pitching has been another key to the Sox success.

Sunday’s starter, Dylan Cease, allowed two runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in five innings. Both runs and hits came in the first inning.

Michael Kopech continued to display overpowering stuff out of the bullpen. He struck out the side in the sixth.

The Sox took a hit in the ninth but bounced back. Big hits and big arms have led to a big division lead.

Time will tell if the Sox accomplish their big goals after the break.