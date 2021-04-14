  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Adam Duvall on pickups radar and two catchers shine at fantasy's weakest spot

Andy Behrens
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here's a fun fact for anyone who isn't a Braves fan: Adam Duvall has hit more home runs than any other National League player since the start of the 2020 season.

Duvall tortured his former team on Tuesday, going 4-for-5 with 866 feet of homers, driving in seven runs and scoring four. He's gone deep 20 times over his last 66 games.

The first of his two bombs on Tuesday was absolutely destroyed...

There aren't many mysteries with Duvall at this stage of his career, in the early weeks of his eighth major league season. He's not going to suddenly hit for average at age 32, though he also won't necessarily wreck you in the category — you can carry a .240-ish batter if he offers significant pop. Duvall has a pair of 30-homer seasons on his MLB resume, plus he hit 42 total home runs in 2019 between Triple-A and the majors. He clearly has the sort of power that can overcome a deadened baseball.

After watching Duvall crush three homers over the past two days, it seems likely Atlanta may have a few regrets about the breakup between player and team. Fantasy managers who need a power boost should note that Duvall remains available in 88 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Carson Kelly levels up

Arizona catcher Carson Kelly has been quietly raking in the early weeks — or at least his raking was quiet before Tuesday's moonshot...

Kelly has reached base safely in seven of his eight games this season, going 9-for-21 with as many walks as Ks (5). Let's not assume this is some small sample fluke, either. Kelly used the offseason to rebuild and balance his swing, and the early returns are plenty encouraging.

Way back in the day, Kelly was supposed to be the guy who would eventually replace Yadier Molina in St. Louis. But that was before we knew Yadi to be an eternal, unaffected by time or age. Kelly had a respectable power season in 2019, hitting 18 homers for Arizona, but he disappointed in last year's 60-game sprint. He's still only 26 years old, so there's no reason to think he can't possibly reach a new level. Catcher is a minefield of a position, but it invariably produces a breakout or two each year. Kelly is a clear candidate to be one of those dudes in 2021.

One additional Diamondbacks note: Tim Locastro stole another base on Tuesday, his third of the season. He's leading off, playing regularly with Ketel Marte sidelined, and he lives on base. And also this: He's 29-for-29 as a base-stealer in his big league career. He's a machine. If you can use runs and bags and average, give him a look.

Trivino, Graveman close the door

Oakland's Lou Trivino and Seattle's Kendall Graveman collected the first saves of their respective seasons on Tuesday (and the first of Graveman's 7-year career), so you know what to do with that information. Add 'em wherever you're chasing handshakes. Rafael Montero has blown three save chances already for the Mariners; we may not have seen the last of him in the ninth, but it hasn't exactly been a clinic to this point.

Elsewhere, Greg Holland converted a 4-out save for the Royals, but not before loading the bases in the final frame and throwing a near wild pitch that somehow ended the game. It wasn't the traditional path to a save, but, hey, it counts.

Taijuan Walker effective again

So far, Taijuan Walker has passed the eye-test, entering the streaming conversation at the very least. He couldn't quite get himself through the fifth inning against the Phillies on Tuesday, but he struck out eight batters over 4.1 innings, allowing just three hits and one run. His fastball reached the upper-90s and the rest of his arsenal wasn't too shabby, either...

Unfortunately, he's lined up to make his next start at Colorado, which is less than ideal. But keep him in mind as a playable option in friendlier spots. With two starts in the books, he has 12 Ks in 10.1 innings and a WHIP of 1.16. That'll do.

Wilson Ramos is feasting

Akil Baddoo has been the early-season headliner for Detroit — and, naturally, he homered again on Tuesday — but his veteran teammate Wilson Ramos has surged to the league lead in home runs. Ramos hit a pair against the Astros on Tuesday, which gives him five in his last five games and six for the season. We're not gonna try to convince you that Ramos is gonna go full Javy Lopez and deliver an out-of-nowhere 40-homer campaign. But can he give us another 18-20 bombs while hitting somewhere in the neighborhood of .270? Yup, that's very much in play, assuming good health.

Recommended Stories

  • Rodon Nearly Perfect in South Side No-No

    Matt Williams reviews Carlos Rodon's no-hitter as well top performances from Corbin Burnes, David Peterson and a game-winner from Bo Bichette. (Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • McGee Whiz

    Brad Johnson reviews the latest closer and base thief news with a spotlight on Jake McGee, Ramon Laureano, and Tim Locastro. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • What if Miami Dolphins miss on draft’s top three backs? Here’s where they could turn

    When the NFL Draft begins April 29, the Miami Dolphins ideally will avoid a repeat of last year’s nightmarish scenario when all of the top backs (De’Andre Swift, Clyde Edwards-Halaire, Jonathan Taylor, JK Dobbins) came off the board without the Dolphins landing any of them.

  • Fantasy Baseball Pickups - Why not add Ynoa?

    Yahoo Fantasy analysts Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don offer some early season picks for fantasy baseball managers

  • White Sox place RHP Cease on IL, recall RHP Burdi

    The Chicago White Sox placed right-hander Dylan Cease on the injured list Wednesday in a precautionary move after he exhibited some symptoms associated with COVID-19. General manager Rick Hahn said Cease has not tested positive for COVID-19. “However, out of an abundance of caution, or arguably the appropriate amount of caution, we are going to keep Dylan away from the club until he can be cleared, based on the fact that he does have a couple of symptoms at this time,” Hahn said.

  • The Buzzer: Blues’ Hoffman, Ducks’ Stolarz stay hot; Fleury fourth all-time in wins

    Highlights, scores, and more from around the league.

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: Kadarius Toney fantasy football profile

    Liz Loza continues the wide receiver chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with big-play specialist, Kadarius Toney.

  • Akil Baddoo-Luis Robert: Player Comparison

    Check out how our League Sync feature can be utilized for Yahoo! leagues to create an all-for-one destination, part of our Season Tools. (© Troy Taormina - Joe Nicholson)

  • Rookie Snapshot 2021: Terrace Marshall Jr. fantasy football profile

    Liz Loza wraps up the wide receiver chapter of her Rookie Snapshot series with LSU's Terrace Marshall Jr.

  • Notes: Stressing About Strasburg

    Matthew Pouliot offers up thoughts on Stephen Strasburg, Eric Hosmer, Ramon Laureano and others in this week's notes. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

    Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasn't deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that could make it harder to vote. Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn and Mike Lee introduced the bill in the Senate, Lee's office said in a statement.

  • Work-life harmony making Robert Whittaker more dangerous in the cage

    Whittaker reassessed his situation and is a different man now both at home and on the job, as he heads into the bout against the eighth-ranked Gastelum.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • Anunoby, Siakam rally Raptors past Spurs 117-112

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) OG Anunoby scored 22 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 points and 11 rebounds and the short-handed Toronto Raptors beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-112 on Wednesday night. The Raptors had to go big because they were almost out of guards, and it worked in their favor. Anunoby moved down to the two-guard spot, and the Raptors got good production from newcomers Khem Birch and Eddie Gillespie at the big positions.

  • Stephen Curry passes Wilt Chamberlain as Warriors' all-time leading scorer on 53-point night

    Chamberlain's record set in less than six seasons stood since 1965.

  • Nikola Jokic with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/12/2021

  • Jackson's jumper gives Clippers 100-98 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard both spoke highly of their time in Detroit. Small consolation for the Pistons after those two led the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers to a remarkable victory in Motown. Jackson sank a jumper with 2.3 seconds left against his former team, giving the Clippers their seventh straight victory, 100-98 over Detroit on Wednesday night.