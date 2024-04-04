Adam Cianciarulo will retire at the end of 2024 Supercross season

After 20 years racing a Kawasaki, 27-year-old Adam Cianciarulo announced his decision to retire at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross season in May.

"I was seven years old when I signed with Kawasaki, and from my amateur career with Team Green to turning pro and my time in the 250 class with Pro Circuit, to the last four years with factory Kawasaki at the highest level in our sport, here we are 20 years later, and I couldn’t be more proud of the relationship we have built, and our accomplishments together," Cianciarulo said in a release. "Through the highs and lows that are inevitable in this sport, Kawasaki has been more than just a sponsor; they have always treated me like family and had my back even when the road ahead looked uncertain.

"As I announce my retirement, I want to extend my deepest thanks to Kawasaki for their belief in me and their relentless commitment. It's been an honor and a privilege to represent such an iconic brand, and to be a part of a team with the utmost integrity. I’ve made friends that will last a lifetime, and memories I will always cherish. My love for racing, and our sport in general, is stronger than ever, and I look forward to the future with the same excitement I had as a kid dreaming of the career I was so fortunate to have had."

At dirt bike racing's highest level, Cianciarulo scored 11 Supercross and nine Pro Motocross wins. He stood on the podium 25 times in the stadium series and 23 times outdoors. Those numbers would undoubtedly be greater if not for multiple injuries suffered once he moved up into the 450 division.

Cianciarulo found immediate success. In the 250 division, he earned three wins and two runner-up finishes in his first five Supercross starts.

In the 450 division, he finished second in his first Supercross race behind Justin Barcia in Anaheim, California and scored his first Motocross win later that season at RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan.

Cianciarulo New Attitude

A new attitude for Adam Cianciarulo: ‘My life’s fine’

Adam Cianciarulo: “I found a spot where it’s like I failed so many times in row and it’s like rock bottom, but it kept getting lower and lower. And then one day I looked around and my life’s still fine.”

Long Time Coming

The decision to retire decision has been a long time in the making.

Ahead of the 2023 season, Cianciarulo sat with NBC Sports and said his life was fine with or without racing, admitting that he had been wrestling with the decision to retire.

"There's always been this negative self-talk and like this super load I put on myself with all that stuff," Cianciarulo said at the time. "I found a spot where it's like I failed so many times in row and it's like rock bottom, but it kept getting lower and lower and lower.

"And then one day I looked around and it's like, 'my life's still fine'. I'm still okay. I've still got people. When you just get older and you realize there's a little bit more, you just get a little perspective really. It sounds crazy, but when you're so in it from so young, it's like [you have to] retrain everything."

SX 2024 Rd 12 St Louis Adam Cianciarulo.JPG

And while he healed from injuries in 2020 to his shoulder, 2021 for an ulnar nerve and 2022 for a knee, the damage persisted into the 2024 with recurring nerve damage to his hand that randomly impeded his grip strength.

"Adam Cianciarulo's retirement marks the end of an era in Supercross and Motocross, but his impact on the racing community will resonate for years to come," said Dan Fahie, Sr. Manager of Kawasaki Racing. "His talent and dedication to Monster Energy Kawasaki have been unparalleled, leaving an unforgettable mark on our team and the sport as a whole. We're grateful for his contributions and proud to have been part of his journey. Adam's legacy will continue to inspire both on and off the track."

Cianciarulo's best finish so far in 2024 was an eighth at San Francisco but he has five more rounds to improve that number.

Adam Cianciarulo Stats.jpg

