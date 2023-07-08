Adam Breneman lists seven reasons why Texas A&M will finally put it all together in 2023

It’s only July, but we’re already in full-on prediction mode ahead of the 2023 college football season, which as of today, is just seven Saturdays away from making all our lives just a little bit better. On Friday, former Penn State and UMass Tight end Adam Breneman, host of “Next up with Adam Breneman,” took to Twitter to talk Aggie football, specifically focusing on Texas A&M’s chances to make noise in the SEC after their 5-7 2022 debacle.

As we’ve discussed here at Aggies Wire ad nauseam, Texas A&M is built at three levels, including a highly competent AD, an experienced coaching staff, and an elite roster that will benefit from an infusion of talent from the transfer portal in combination with several returning veterans on offense and defense.

Though last offseason’s high expectations quickly resulted in a nightmare-fueled campaign, the Aggies’ 38-24 season finale victory over the then No.5-ranked LSU Tigers made us all witnesses to a program that hit a roadblock and are on the rise once again. For further reasons to be optimistic, here are Adam Breneman’s seven reasons why the Aggies will turn it around during the 2023 season.

Hiring Bobby Petrino as the new offensive coordinator

Adam’s take:

“Petrino knows how to score points, and he will have more talent at his disposal than he’s ever had in his career.”

Cameron’s take: Bobby Petrino’s high-scoring offenses in the past two decades have influenced nearly every up-and-coming OC in both college football and the NFL, averaging at least 400 yards in 16-of-20 seasons and 30 points per game in 15 seasons with Petrino calling plays. As a noted quarterback developer, ala Lamar Jackson, his next project is the former five-star signal caller and current sophomore quarterback Conner Weigman who finished the season with 8-0 touchdown to interception ratio in 2022, the sky is the limit for the future pairing.

Texas A&M possess an elite roster

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Adam’s take:

“A&M brought in the #1 recruiting class in the country and their roster is littered with talent. They also got rid of 30-some players this offseason via the transfer portal, most of which were backups or role players.”

Cameron’s take: Despite the 30-plus transfers this offseason, Texas A&M returns the most starters in the SEC with 16, including one of the deepest defensive line groups and one of best wide receiver starting rotations in the Country, while a bulk of the 2022 recruiting cycle returns in either starting or rotational roles after their “baptism by fire” 2022 season will aid them in 2023. And yes, Adam, nearly every player who transferred was not a starter in 2022 and likely would have remained in a bench role next season.

Quarterback Conner Weigman's potential breakout season

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Adam’s take:

“The former 5-star QB played well down the stretch last year — 8 TDs without an interception.”

Cameron’s take: Outside critics believe that Weigman’s small season sample size isn’t enough to anoint him one of the SEC’s top signal callers, but the numbers (896 yards, 8 touchdowns, zero interceptions) speak for themselves. Heading into his first full season with the program, Conner Weigman’s chemistry with wide receivers Evan Stewart and Moose Muhammad is already solidified. Returning star do-it-all receiver, Ainias Smith is poised to have his most productive season with Weigman under center.

The entire offensive line returns

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Adam’s take:

“OL coach Steve Addazio is a legend and I believe in his ability to develop. All 5 starters are returning, and I’ve been impressed with C Bryce Foster, RG Layden Robinson, and RT Reuben Fatheree III.”

Cameron’s take: Steve Addazio’s inaugural season with the Aggies was one to forget, marred by injuries and inconsistency, some believed a change would be made in the offseason, but rash decisions were avoided, and Addazio’s coaching pedigree has provided him another chance to prove his worth. What helps in that progression? All five starters on the O-line are returning, and outside of the aforementioned right side of the line, sophomore left guard Kam Dewberry and left tackle Trey Zuhn’s performance next season is vital to developing any offensive consistency.

Texas A&M has the best WR unit in the SEC

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Adam’s take:

“Noah Thomas, Evan Stewart and Ainas Smith are incredible. 2 5-star & 2 4-star WR’s committed already for 2024 class. This will be the best room in the country next year.”

Cameron’s take: Don’t forget Moose Muhammad, Adam! Texas A&M’s starting wide receiver group can only be matched by the likes of Ohio State and Texas. With the incoming freshman duo of Micah Tease and Raymond Cottrell, Conner Weigman has plenty to work with at the X, Z, and slot. At the same time, Bobby Petrino’s offensive ingenuity should do wonders for a unit ready to explode on the scene.

Texas A&M's Defense

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Adam’s take:

The #1 pass defense in 2022 returns and D-Line is one of the best in the country. DL Coach Elijah Robinson is the next big thing in coaching (former Nittany Lion).

Cameron’s take: As I previously mentioned, Texas A&M’s defensive line rotation is by far the deepest in the country, led by veteran defensive tackles McKinnley Jackson and Shemar Turner, the sophomore group of 2022 five-stars includes Walter Nolen, Shemar Stewart, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and LT Overton, who all played significant snaps last season.

In the backfield, a wealth of experience and depth is led by safeties Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert while transfer portal addition in cornerbacks Tony Grimes, Sam McCall, and Josh DeBerry join junior stalworth CB Tyreek Chappell. With talented 2023 four-star defensive backs Bravion Rodgers and Jayvon Thomas in the fold, a once worrisome unit look to be a potential strength if injuries are avoided.

There are four Head Coaches on staff

Nov 5, 2022; College Station, Texas; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher arrives before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Adam’s take:

“Jimbo Fisher, Bobby Petrino, Steve Addazio and DJ Durkin. BOTTOM LINE: The pieces are there for Texas A&M to make a playoff run this year.”

Cameron’s take: Even though a playoff run is a bit of a stretch, Adam is 100% correct that Texas A&M’s coaching staff is filled to the bleachers with championship-level experience. In Head Coach Jimbo Fisher’s sixth season with the program, he has finally swallowed his pride to relinquish the offensive playcalling duties next season to Bobby Petrino. At the same time, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin’s second job as the team’s linebacker coach should help a unit that struggled immensely in 2022. the pieces are there, so all these coaches need to do is focus on the job at hand and coach.

