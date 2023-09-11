Adam Berghorst transfers to Indiana state for baseball, grad school

ZEELAND - Adam Berghorst was hoping to hear his name called in the MLB Draft.

After graduating from Michigan State, the Zeeland native had worked out for a couple of teams, but didn't get an offer.

But the 6-foot-7 pitcher didn't give up. He had a stellar summer league season and decided to continue his collegiate career.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Berghorst transferred to Indiana State to pursue a masters degree and keep pitching.

"I have two more years of eligibility. I would have liked it to happen already but that is still my goal. I had a good workout but was hoping for a free-agent deal. I didn’t decide until July," Berghorst said. "We had a pretty good year at MSU. I had an OK year. I wasn’t the happiest with it. I had a workout with the Angels. Nothing happened there. So I played summer ball and put my name in the transfer portal."

Indiana State has turned out a strong program year after year and made the NCAA Super Regionals last year.

"It is about how they develop players over time. It has been consistent. The bring a lot of guys in and develop them. They are a consistent program that I wanted to be a part of," Berghorst said.

Berghorst wasn't ready to give up on his dreams of being a professional baseball player. He was drafted out of high schoolbut decided to play football and baseball at Michigan State.

After a couple of years on the football team, he decided to focus on baseball.

This summer he made eight starts for the Kalamazoo Growlers in the Northwood League.

"The summer went really well. I made eight starts and we won our second half of the division. I got a lot of good work on the mound," he said. "I have to show more consistency on the mound and with my offspeeds. I need to do what I did last year, but do it more consistently."

Despite the up-and-down year, Berghorst is happy to have a shot to continue to pursue his dream.

"It is huge to still have a shot. It is something I work for every day," he said. "I am very blessed to still be able to do this in college. It is really special."

