ADAM ARMOUR: I think my elderly cat Flannery may be deaf

Aug. 8—I carefully lowered my hands — trying to avoid any sudden movements that might give me away — until they were just inches from the back of our oldest cat's head.

Flannery — cooling off from an afternoon full of outdoor adventures like sleeping in the slats of sunshine beneath a patio chair, rolling in the overgrown grass of our backyard lawn and chewing on said overgrown grass and then barfing it up later — continued digging into the thinning fur and diminishing fat of her inner thigh, oblivious to my presence.

Slowly, as if I were doing the delicate work of a surgeon, I drew my hands apart.

Our cat, who has lived with us since some of the earliest days of our marriage, burrowed her face into her belly in a burst of furious cleaning.

With one swift motion, I brought my hands together just a hair's breadth from her ears. The sound of my palms colliding thundered throughout the kitchen, a boom so powerful it could be used for sonic warfare. Plates rattled inside their cabinets. Spices shook themselves on their shelves. From the adjacent dining room, I heard a solid thud as one of our other cats — likely our youngest but largest, Megadeth — plummeted from the dining room table to the floor.

Flannery, who is quickly approaching an age in cat years that would either qualify her as ancient or immortal, continued her bath unabated. She seemed as unaware of my presence as she had been before I'd entered the room.

I turned to Mandy and told her something along the lines of, "I think Mom might be right. I think Flannery may be deaf."

Mandy scrunched her face in concern and commented on the suddenness of this development. When we left for Pennsylvania the week before, Flannery could — as far as we could discern — hear us when we yelled at her to stop sleeping in the middle of the street or fussed at her for climbing atop the dining room table or, using a combination of tongue clucking and falsettos, called for her to come inside.

The way we figured it, our aging feline — who we adopted from PetSmart near the end of our first year of marriage — had been losing her hearing for some time, the sounds of the world slowly draining away like water from a bathtub.

While we were away, the last drops must have finally disappeared down the drain.

"She seems so much frailer now than when we left," Mandy noted, or something like it. And it was true. The frisky young cat we sneaked into or first home together, in blatant violation of our promise not to house pets inside the rental unit, suddenly seemed every day of her more than 16 years of life.

What will our life be without her? It's a reality we can barely fathom, but one we inevitably face. Based on Time's inconsiderate insistence on forward momentum, that day is nearer now that it ever has been.

As we talked, Flannery finished her bath and stood patiently by the kitchen door, waiting ... I assume ... for one of us to spot her and hasten her return to the outdoors she loves.

Mandy voiced what we were both thinking.

"Should we? She can't hear."

For a moment, I thought we shouldn't. But as I looked down at our elderly cat, thinner now than the day we adopted her, I thought about her love of the outdoors ... of sleeping in sunshine and rolling in grass and barfing up that same grass. How could I deny her such pleasures?

She mewed ... her version of "please."

I opened the door.

As she headed down the steps into our carport and then out into the world beyond, I called out to her.

"Be careful, Flannery."

She continued walking away, not even breaking stride.

ADAM ARMOUR is the news editor for the Daily Journal and former general manager of The Itawamba County Times. You may reach him via his Twitter handle, @admarmr.