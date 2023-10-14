Ada uses another scoring frenzy to bury Stilwell

Oct. 14—STILWELL — Quarterback Brock Boyles threw for a school-record six touchdown passes, and the Ada Cougars piled up over 500 yards of total offense in a 62-28 win over Stilwell in a fall break contest Thursday night at James Bradley Memorial Athletic Park.

The fourth-ranked Cougars stayed unbeaten at 7-0 on the year and improved to 4-0 in District 4A-4 play, while Stilwell dropped to 2-5 and 0-4. It's the first time Ada has started a season off with a 7-0 record since 2012.

"I think offensively we're starting to kind of find our groove and do some things. I'm really proud of the offense," Ada head coach Brad O'Steen told The Ada News following the game.

The Ada defense, which has been dominant during a big chunk of the 2023 season, surrendered over 400 yards and four scores.

"Defensively, we're a little disappointed, especially with the first quarter. We have to come out and play," O'Steen said. "That's the one thing we have to understand. We have to play a complete game in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams."

Stilwell got a preview of things to come when tailback Xander Rhynes — after a punt by SHS kicker Kason Dowty pinned the Cougars deep in their own territory — took a handoff and went around the left side and used his 400-meter state champion speed to blaze down the field for a 95-yard touchdown run on Ada's first offensive play of the contest. Caden Mitchell, who kicked eight PAT kicks during the game (he had one doink off the upright late in the contest) one week after making 9-of-9 tries, hit the extra point to put Ada ahead 7-0 at the 8:34 mark of the opening period.

Boyles and the Ada passing game then went to work on Ada's next two possessions. He hit speedster Deante Lindsay with touchdown tosses of 33 and 55 yards and the Cougars had quickly built a 21-0 advantage with 2:11 left in the first quarter. On the first TD strike, the ball sailed a little in the strong winds that blew across the field throughout the contest but Lindsay still tracked it down to make the catch.

Those two Lindsay TD receptions could have been a knockout blow, but the Indians continued to battle and they scored on back-to-back drives to slice into the Ada lead.

Stilwell quarterback Juan Martinez connected with playmaking receiver Tray Chuculate for a 59-yard scoring strike to get the Indians within 21-7.

After a rare three-and-out by Ada, Stilwell took advantage, and this time Martinez threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Orren Shelley, and all of a sudden the hosts had pulled within 21-14 at the 6:47 mark of the second period. To make matters worse, Ada defensive standout George Maddox suffered a leg/ankle injury on the play and did not return to the game.

Again, O'Steen said he was a little frustrated at the Cougar defense, especially up to that point.

"We executed one phase really well and didn't play as well in the other phase. That's the thing we have to figure out," he said.

The Ada offense kept the pedal to the metal and scored six consecutive touchdowns to bury the Indians.

The ensuing Cougar onslaught went as follows:

—Ada scored two quick touchdowns just before halftime. Lakievin Richardson caught a pass over the middle, was nearly tripped up but found his balance and sped to the end zone with a 54-yard TD reception at the 5:43 mark of the second quarter.

Following an interception by Kolten Carlock that stopped a promising Stilwell drive to the red zone, Boyles connected with Lindsay for the third time in the first half. This time the score covered 53 yards and that helped the Cougars build a 35-14 halftime lead.

—After a nice kickoff return by Carlock to open the third quarter, Boyles threw a nice 13-yard TD toss to Lakievin Richardson who made a nice over-the-shoulder catch for the score that pushed the Ada advantage to 42-14 at the 8:37 mark.

—Starting at their own 13 after the Indians had moved the ball down the field again, Boyles found wide-open tight end Cord Coffee who made the grab and outraced the Stilwell defense — including the quick Chuculate who tried to chase him down — 87 yards to paydirt. That big play put the Cougars on top 49-14 with 6:15 left in the third frame.

—The Ada defense got into the scoring column to end the Indians' next drive. With Martinez under heavy duress by Ada sophomore linebacker Kelton Stipe, his fluttering pass was tipped in the air by Lane Johnson and fell into the waiting hands of Fisher Marr who returned the interception 51 yards for a score. After Mitchell's PAT kick hit the left upright and nearly fell over the crossbar anyway, Ada saw its lead balloon to 55-14.

—Ada's final touchdown of the night came with 10:21 left in the game. AHS tailback Chaucny Conway got the Cougars close with a 41-yard rumble and capped the drive with a 15-yard TD romp that stretched the Ada lead to 62-14.

Stilwell answered when running back Chase Benham broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run and the Indians scored again in the closing seconds on a 4-yard TD pass from Martinez to Chuculate.

Both teams finished with impressive offensive numbers.

Boyles completed 8-of-14 passes for 315 yards and the six touchdowns. The record he tied wasn't very old. Carter Freeland set the mark last October when he tossed six TDs in Ada's 47-4 win over Fort Gibson. Lindsay finished with five catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns. Lakievin Richardson had two catches totaling 66 yards that both went for scores and Coffee had the big 87-yard TD catch and run.

The Cougars finished with 211 rushing yards, led by Rhynes who had eight carries for 127 yards. Conway followed with 73 yards on six totes.

Martinez ended the contest by completing 21-of-41 passes for 253 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Chuculate had eight catches for 151 yards and Shelly followed with six catches for 41 yards.

Benham led the SHS ground game with 126 yards on 14 carries.

The Cougars will be under the Thursday night lights for a Week 8 matchup with Fort Gibson, who is on fall break next week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at inside East Central University's Norris Field.