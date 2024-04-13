Ada turns back late Davis comeback bid

Apr. 13—The Ada High School softball team held off a late Davis rally and clipped the Lady Wolves 8-7 in a Thursday night home game.

The Lady Cougars improved to 6-10 heading into a Friday night home game with Wewoka, while Davis left town at 6-11.

Coach Jeremy Strong's club is scheduled to host Madill and Turner in a Monday night festival before beginning Class 5A District Tournament play Tuesday in Broken Bow.

Ada will face Hugo at 11 a.m. in a first-round game and the loser of that contest will play fifth-ranked Broken Bow at 12:30 a.m. The Ada-Hugo winner will then battle the Lady Savages at 3:30 p.m.

Ada 8, Davis 7

Rylynn Truett's two-out, two RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Lady Cougars a seemingly comfortable 8-4 lead.

But Davis battled back and scored three times in the top of the seventh inning before the rally was cut short. The Lady Wolves had the potential game-tying runner on board with one out. However, a line drive to Ada third baseman Brayleigh Stephens and a groundout to second baseman Josie Morgan ended the Davis threat.

Ariana Munoz blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning and a solo shot in the bottom of the third and finished 2-for-2 with two walks, three RBIs and three runs scored to pace a 10-hit Ada attack. The Ada junior now has 10 home runs this spring.

Truett finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and leadoff hitter Abbey Strong went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and three runs scored. Stephens doubled and drove in a run for the home team.