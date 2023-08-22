Ada tunes up for season with scrimmage against Marlow

Aug. 22—The Ada High football team looked good for the most part during a steamy preseason scrimmage against Class 3A contender Marlow Friday night inside Koi Ishto Stadium.

However, the most important part of the exhibition was leaving relatively healthy.

The biggest injury scare was to sophomore Eli Justus, but Ada head coach Brad O'Steen said it looks like he'll be just fine.

"The biggest keys are staying healthy. We had a couple of kids banged up. Eli Justus was one but tested negative for a fracture. That was a big plus," O'Steen said.

Most of Ada's designated offensive starters played very little and the defensive starters played even less.

Some of the scrimmage highlights included, in no particular order:

—Ada got a pair of interceptions from senior Chase Bailey and sophomore Collin Christian to stop promising Marlow drives.

—Junior Kolten Carlock made a nice open-field tackle that prevented an MHS touchdown.

—Sophomore running back Caron Richardson made several nice runs throughout the scrimmage, including one big play where he leaped over several players for a first down.

—Freshman running back Cody Carpenter also played well for the Cougars.

—Justus and junior De'Zuan Newman delivered big hits on defense.

—Freshman Carter Wortham made a nice defensive play late in the scrimmage.

Just win, baby

O'Steen said he and his coaching staff have preached to the Cougars to win the moment and focus on the task at hand.

"We talk to our kids about winning today. That has to be our mindset. We have to take our mind off the big prize — I know that's the ultimate goal — but we need to worry about getting better today," he said. "When you worry about the big prize at the end, sometimes you lose track of details. We have to make sure we take care of the small things."

O'Steen used simple mistakes by some offensive linemen during the scrimmage as an example.

"We have linemen not taking the proper steps and we get beat because of the first step. The big key offensively is making sure we finish and play assignment football." he said. "On defense, we have to work on tackling. We have to get better tackling."

Early bird gets the rest

For perhaps the first time in history — certainly in recent history — Ada is taking advantage of Zero Week and will kick off the 2023 season Friday at Durant. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Paul Laird Field.

O'Steen believes it will be a big advantage to play its first three non-district games and then make use of a bye week on Sept. 15.

"The biggest thing about a Week Zero game is getting those first three contests out of the way — they mean something but they don't as far as district standings go. When you play Ardmore, McAlester and Durant — those are three 5A schools that are most of the time pretty physical football teams. It gives our kids a chance to get healthy for a week and rest and kind of recover. We can freshen up a bit and get ready for that first district ballgame," he explained.