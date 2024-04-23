Ada track teams wrap up regular season

Apr. 23—SHAWNEE — The Ada High School boy's track team finished second at the 2024 Cougar Classic hosted last week by North Rock Creek High School.

The Cougars piled up 97 points en route to the runner-up finish. They finished just ahead of Perkins-Tryon, who was third at 96. The host NRC Cougars won the team title with 135.5 points.

Senior Xander Rhynes won the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.14 and finished over a full second ahead of runner-up Quintin Richardson of Luther who recorded a time of 51.45. Ada's Lakievin Richardson finished fifth with a time of 54.28.

Ada's Gavin Gunter continued to pile up gold medals in the Discus Throw. He finished first with a toss of 163'-4.5". Baylor Haynes of Washington was a distant second at 143'-1".

There was an ever-so-close battle between Ada teammates Dawson Matthews and Fisher Marr for second and third place in the Shot Put. Matthews captured the silver medal with a toss of 45'-7.5" and Marr followed with a heave of 45'-7". Perkins-Tryon tosser Eric Stevenson won that event with a throw of 48'-3".

In the Long Jump, Ada's Caron Richardson finished first after a tight competition with Chace Pitts of Jones. Richardson won that even with a leap of 21'4.5" and Pitts was right behind at 21'4.0". Caleb Hawkins of North Rock Creek finished third with a measurement of 21'-2".

Ada's Jonathan Rooker placed fourth in the Pole Vault with a leap of 11'-6". He tied with Cruz Hosley of Beggs with an identical 11'-6" jump. Both Jagger Jay of Oklahoma Christian School and Kysen Fincher of Ringler tied for first-place honors with jumps of 12' even.

In the 200-meter dash, Ada's Tremain Gray finished third with a time of 23.41. Caleb Schultz of Kremlin-Hillsdale won the gold in a time of 23.06 and Caleb Hawkins of North Rock Creek was next at 23.33.

Ada's Austin Smith placed sixth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:09.74. Corbin Galt of Perkins-Tryon won the event in 2:03.45 and Isaac Anderson of Oklahoma Christian School was second at 2:05.92. Ada's Timothy Butler was 11th with a time of 2:15.33.

In the High Jump, Ada's Grayson Morris tied with three other competitors with a jump of 6' even and settled for eighth place. Quintin Richardson of Luther won that even with a jump of 6'-6".

Ada brought home the gold in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:30.95. That team consisted of Camariee Richardson, Lakeivin Richardson, Gavin Hamilton and Xander Rhynes. Luther was second at 1:32.40 and North Rock Creek was third at 1:33.37.

Austin Smith, Case Stafford, Jake Bohannon and Shawn Walker teamed up to finish third in the 4x800 Meter Relay with a time of 8:57.55. Bethany won that race in 8:45.43 and Perkins-Tryon was runner-up at 8:50.36.

Lady Cougars toss well in meetsAda standout Tyley Dotson won a pair of gold medals in the Shot Put in meets at North Rock Creek and Ardmore.

Dotson won at the Ardmore meet with a throw of 42'-10". Sister and teammate Gracey Dotson was runner-up with a toss of 38'-3.5".

Ada's Aby Gutierrez finished second in the Discus Throw at Ardmore event with a heave of 112'-9".

At the North Crock Creek meet, Tyley Dotson won the Shot Put with a throw of 41' even. Gracey Dotson was fifth at 34'-7" and Gutierrez was sixth at 33' even. Kiara Stallin of Tecumseh finished second at 40'-8.5".

Gutierrez won the NRC Discus competition with a throw of 109' even and Aliyah Marshall of Ada was second at 103'-10". Sarah Herring of Bethany finished third at 103'-4".

Both Ada High track teams will now begin preparation for the Class 4A Regional track meet scheduled for April 27 at Vinita High School.

"It's the most exciting time of the year," said Ada girls coach Leslie Landrum.