Ada splits pair to open 4A Regional play

Apr. 26—OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School baseball team bounced back from a tough 3-2 loss to Cache to dump Dickson 15-1 Wednesday at the Class 4A Regional Tournament hosted by Bishop McGuinness High School.

Ada improved to 18-16 and headed back to Oklahoma City Thursday to compete on Day 2 of the regional tournament.

Ada 15, Dickson 1

Ada scored three runs in both the first and second innings before putting the game away with nine runs in the bottom of the third. Will Johnson hit a walk-off, RBI single to end the contest.

The Cougars collected nine hits in the game, led by Keith Cook who finished 2-for-3 with a triple, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Reid Samson went 2-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored and Hunter McDonald finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the Cougars.

Cade Stick went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored and JD Dugan was hit by a pitch twice, walked and scored a pair of runs.

Kyler Gaddis ended up 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored for the locals.

Freshman hurler Blake Cook tossed a three-inning no-hitter for Ada. He struck out five, walked one and allowed one earned run.

Cache 3, Ada 2

After Cache scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, Ada ace Reid Samson shut out the Bulldogs over the next five innings. He pitched well in defeat, finishing with nine strikeouts and two walks in six innings of work.

Ada scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning that featured a leadoff hit by Will Johnson, three walks and a Cache error.

After Brock Boyles walked with the bases loaded to force in Ada's second run of the innings, the Cougars left the bases full.

Cache relief pitchers Canden Hance and Colton Rother combined to retire seven consecutive Ada hitters to end the game.

Coach Shane Coker's bunch finished with four total hits — two by JD Dugan and the other by Hunter McDonald, who also scored a run.

Dunn Gillispie led a six-hit Cache offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kenyen Hayes finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.