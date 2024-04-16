Ada softball team rolls past Wewoka

Apr. 16—The Ada High School softball team piled up 32 total hits in a pair of home wins opposite Wewoka Friday night.

Coach Jeremy Strong's team won the opener 13-1 before rolling to an 18-2 victory in Game 2. Ada improved to 7-11, while the Lady Tigers fell to 4-10.

The Lady Cougars begin postseason play Thursday in a Class 5A District Tournament at Broken Bow. Ada will meet Hugo at 11 a.m. in a first-round matchup.

Ada 13, Wewoka 1

The Lady Cougars trailed 1-0 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning to surge ahead. Ada then put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the second and four more in the bottom of the third to end the game early.

Ada finished with 13 total hits, including a 3-for-3 effort by sophomore Kiki Williams. She finished with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Abbey Strong, Ariana Munoz, Rylynn Truett and Makenzi Burden contributed two hits apiece to the AHS attack.

Strong finished 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored; Treutt went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored; Munoz finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored; and Burden belted a home run and went 2-for-2 with three RBIs.

Wewoka had four total hits, including a double by Makayla Null, who drove in the lone WHS run.

Ada 18, Wewoka 2

The Lady Tigers again scored the first run of the game but the Lady Cougars responded with six runs in the bottom of the first inning and erupted for 12 more in the second inning to put the game out of reach.

Ada collected 19 total hits in only two at-bats. Ariana Munoz and Rylynn Truett paced the Lady Cougars at the plate with three hits each. Munoz finished 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored and Truett went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Abbey Strong finished 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored from her leadoff spot. Kiki Williams went 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk, four RBIs and two runs scored for the hosts and Mackenzi Burden finished 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Brayleigh Stephens also had two hits for Ada, drove in a run and scored twice and Lily Dodson ended up 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Gracie Dotson finished 3-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Brailey Mansfield finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Wewoka had just two hits in the contest.