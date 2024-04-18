Ada secures Senior Night win over Allen

Apr. 18—The Ada High baseball team held off a late Allen rally and turned back the Mustangs 4-3 for a Senior Night victory Tuesday at Cougar Field.

Ada improved to 15-4 on the year and will play Byng in a pair of District 4A-1 contests between the two local rivals today (at Byng) and Friday (at Ada).

The Mustangs fell to 7-16 on the season and will host a Class A District Tournament starting Thursday. That action begins with a 1 p.m. game between Wetumka and Indianola. Allen will face the loser at 3 p.m. and the winner at 5 p.m.

Ada 4, Allen 3

The Cougars struck first in the bottom of the second inning when JD Dugan reached on an error, went to second on a passed ball and raced home on a run-scoring base hit by Will Johnson that put the hosts ahead 1-0.

The Cougars scored a run without the aid of a hit in the bottom of the fourth, thanks in part to back-to-back walks to Cade Stick and Brock Boyles to lead off the inning. Courtesy runner Creed Moore later scored on a fielder's choice to put Ada on top 2-0.

A sacrifice fly by Boyles and an RBI single from Dugan put the Cougars ahead 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth frame.

Allen took advantage of two AHS errors and two walks during a three-run surge in the top of the sixth inning. The Mustangs still had the bases loaded with two outs and trailed just 4-3 before Garrett Nix hit a hard line drive to Ada shortstop Elvis Edwards to end that threat.

Allen tried to rally again in the top of the seventh when Jagger Caldwell and Emmett Koonce led off with back-to-back singles. Bodee Garrett then was hit by a pitch to load the bases with one out. But Boyles entered the game in relief for Ada and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game and record the save.

Ada finished with five total hits by five different players. Edwards hit a double and scored a run for the hosts and Johnson went 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.

Koonce and Caldwell had two hits each in a six-hit Allen offense.

Edwards got the pitching start for Ada. He struck out three and walked one in three shutout innings. JD Dugan recorded one strikeout, walked two and allowed just one earned run in 3.1 innings of work.

Caldwell was the hard-luck loser for Allen. He struck out three, walked two and allowed one earned run in 4.2 innings.