Ada players named to soccer All-State squads

Jun. 7—Three Ada High School players were chosen as Class 4A East All-Staters by the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association.

Emilio Benton and Blake Vick are part of the Class 4A East boys team and McKayla Rios will play for the Class 4A East girls squad.

The Class 4A East girls squad will battle the Class 4A West girls squat at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Fort Gibson High School. The 4A Boys All-State contest will follow at 8 p.m.

"They were all seniors who played a huge role in this year's season and were very deserving of this honor," said Ada head soccer coach Cole Jones, who announced his retirement at the end of the spring. "I'm proud of all three of those seniors."

The Ada boys finished the 2024 season with a 9-5 record and the Lady Cougars ended up at 7-7.

Vick is listed as a defender and Benton is listed as a midfielder. Joining the Ada pair on the Class 4A East boys All-State team includes Alex Constable of Catoosa; Simeon Adair, Dax Friend and Atlas Potter of Fort Gibson; Mateo Campos and Cord Clark of Hilldale; Eavin Pujol-Hernandez of Tulsa McLain; Julio Vazquez of Tulsa Hale; Will Eaton and Ashton Wright of Oologah; Maverick Price of Rejoice Christian; Jayzen Glover and James Thompson of Skiatook; Gabe Flores and Cole Grimmett of Stilwell; Erasmo Gomes of Victory Christian; and Harley Baker and Mario Young of Wagoner.

Coaching the 4A East boys is Todd Friend of Fort Gibson.

The Class 4A West Boys All-State team includes Eric Valenzuela and Nathan Cuellar Vasquez of Altus; Pablo Castro of Ardmore; Ethan Easter and Jordan Hughes of Bethany; Guillermo Avila, Cade Rayburn and Hayden Sierra of Chickasha; Alex Martinez and Anthony Velasquez of Clinton; Julio Ponce of Harding Prep; Thad Butler and Will Mattocks of Heritage Hall; Miguel Fajardo of Madill; Jacob Cunningham and Caleb Dupler of Newcastle; Logan Doyals and Jacoby Welsh of Weatherford; and James Heckart and Caron Medina of Woodward.

Coaching the 4A West boys is Gene Ray of Clinton.

Rios is listed as a forward for the Class 4A East Girls All-State team. Joining Rios on the East Girls All-State roster includes Kaya Chisum of Catoosa; Amber Fausto and Paige Leverich of Cushing; Maggie Baker and Jaclyn Christie of Fort Gibson; Makenzie Bolding, Hallie Foreman and Jenna Lewis of Hilldale; Elizabeth Maxwell of McLoud; Ava Penner of Oologah; Lillian Young of Rejoice Christian; Trinity Sickler of Skiatook; Hunter Turman and Andonica Wolf of Stilwell; Jenna Dupee and Katherine Griffin of Victory Christian; and Laine Brown and Lynzi Romine of Wagoner.

Coaching the 4A East girls is Michael Foreman of Hilldale.

Members of the Class 4A West girls All-State team include Hallie Benedict, Amelia Cruz and Brooke Marik of Bethany; Makenna Gilland, Isabel Glenn and Cheyenne Paddie of Cache; Melissa Haunpo, Brooke King and Madison McDaniel of Chickasha; Baleigh Giblet, Pao Ochoa and Alexis Sambrano of Clinton; Rhianna Hallenn-Howell of Elk City; Katherine Cook, Katerina Chysant and Emily Jiles of Heritage Hall; Kaylin Holmes and Bentley Lindsay of Newcastle; Keyzlie Denton of Weatherford; and Autumn Jones of Woodward.

Coaching the 4A West girls is Carlos Lopez of Weatherford.