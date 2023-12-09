Ada players honored with District 4A-4 awards

Dec. 9—Three Ada players received some of the top awards from District 4A-4 when postseason honors were released earlier this week.

Fisher Marr was named co-Defensive MVP of the district, Cord Coffee was named the 4A-4 Tight End of the Year and George Maddox was one of two district Inside Linebackers of the Year.

The awards, chosen by District 4A-4 coaches, are for the team's top senior players.

"It's a result of all the hard work these guys put in this year," said Ada head coach Brad O'Steen. "I'm proud of each and every one of our kids that received an honor."

Marr, an inside linebacker, finished the season with an incredible 145 tackles in 12 games for the Cougars. He also had a pair of interceptions.

Coffee, who was also a standout on the defensive line for Ada, finished with 11 catches for 219 yards and was one of quarterback Brock Boyles's favorite targets.

Maddox ended up with 101 tackles and an interception in 12 contests for the Cougars.

Four other Ada players received District 4A-4 honors.

Brennon Riddle was named a First-Team Fullback. He was a blocking force in the Ada offense and was also solid at linebacker for the Cougars.

Running back Xander Rhynes, wide receiver Case Stafford and kicker Caden Mitchell were honorable mention selections on the District 4A-4 list. Rhynes rushed for 692 yards and six touchdowns for the Cougars and Stafford finished with 14 catches for 184 yards and a score as one of the team's top possession receivers.

Mitchell was nearly automatic kicking PATs for the Cougars, hitting 49-of-54 tries.

Other top District 4A-4 award winners included: Dax Collins of Poteau, Most Valuable Player; Kyran Whitfield of Broken Bow and Brock Struen of Sallisaw, Co-Offensive MVPs; Darion Brooks of Poteau, Co-Defensive MVP; Ethan McBee of Poteau, Special Teams MVP; Holden Mattox of Poteau and Cole Stephens of Sallisaw, Co-Running Backs of the Year; Tray Chuculate of Stilwell and Miguel Fajardo of Madill, Co-Receivers of the Year; Burke Perry of Poteau and Craten Sides of Sallisaw, Co-Offensive Linemen of the Year; Luke Brooks of Poteau and Noah Flores of Sallisaw, Co-Defensive Linemen of the Year; Braxton Lamb of Sallisaw, Co-Inside Linebacker of the Year; Jace Austin of Fort Gibson, Outside Linebacker of the Year; and Wyatt Gamble of Poteau and Parker Pratt of Sallisaw, Co-Defensive Backs of the Year.