Ada pair dominate at Kingfisher meet

Apr. 5—KINGFISHER — The Ada senior duo of Tyley Dotson and Aby Gutierrez went and dominated the throwing events Tuesday at the Kingfisher Invitational.

Dotson won the gold medal in the Shot Put with a toss of 37'-11" and Gutierrez finished second at 31'-3". Chesney Hazel of Thomas Fay Custer was third at 29"-9" and Brooke Shafer of Cashion finished fourth at 29'8".

The Ada athletes switched places in the standings for the Discus event. It was Gutierrez who finished first with a heave of 109'-6" — a personal best distance. Dotson followed with a throw of 101'-8" to capture the silver medal.

Hazel again placed third behind the Lady Cougars with a distance of 98'-6" and Lily Talley of Woodward finished fourth at 77'-2".

The Lady Cougars also sent some competitors to the Dragon Invitational at Purcell and four Ada athletes brought home medals.

Aliyah Marshall placed third in the Discus with a throw of 92'-11".

Bella Holcomb ended up fourth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:05.71 and fifth in the high jump after a leap of 4'-6". Bentli Taylor finished fifth in the 400 Meter Dash in 1:06.39.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to compete in the Plainview Invitational today. Ada will then host the 2024 Dorsey Reirdon Relays on April 12 at the high school.