Ada, Latta compete in Southern Oklahoma Invitational

Apr. 6—DUNCAN — The Latta High School boys golf team finished fifth in the rugged 2024 Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament hosted Thursday by the Duncan Elks Golf and Country Club.

The Ada Cougars were also at the event and settled for an 11th-place finish out of 22 teams.

Plainview won the championship with a two-round score of 296-304—600. Tuttle was runner-up with a 314-311—625 and host Duncan captured third place at 314-313—627.

Carl Albert landed in fourth place with a score of 319-318—637 and Latta was a stroke back at 317-321—638.

"I definitely think today was a good challenge for our young men, not only playing against several bigger schools but also playing 36 holes on a course we weren't very familiar with," Latta head coach Matt Bryant told The Ada News. "It was a really good test of our mental game, having to grind out 36 holes — deal with the fatigue of that as well as like in any round having some bad shots here and there. Overall, I was very happy with how we competed today."

Ada recorded a team score of 341-343-678.

"It was a perfect day to play golf and I was disappointed that we didn't play better than we did," said Ada head coach Robbie Powell. "I was hoping to improve on last week's score, but we were just about the same. Hopefully, with a week-plus of practice, we will improve at our next tournament."

The Panthers are scheduled to return to action April 10 at the Turner Invitational, hosted by the Falconhead Country Club in Burneyville.

The Cougars are now off until competing in the 2024 5A West Preview hosted by the John Conrad Golf Course in Midwest City.

Ada freshman Drake Kanuch continued the start to his impressive varsity career by finishing eighth in the medalist race with a score of 75-78—153.

Senior Parker Pogue led the Latta team by finishing in a four-way tie for ninth place with a score of 77-78—155. Carter Dotson was next for Latta, landing at 13th with a 74-82—156.

Carter Ray of Walters won the medalist crown with a 73-70—143. There ended up being a three-way tie for second place. Lone Grove's Bliss Newton carded a 74-72—146; Plainview's Hudson Hobb shot an identical 74-72—146 and Plainview's Caden Pyles turned in a 73-73—146.

Other Latta scores included: Teegan Lancaster, 82-81—163; Rhett Gray, 84-80—164; and Sam Brown, 94-95—189.

Other Ada scores included Kash Taylor-Rogers, 86-86—172; Couper Taylor-Rogers, 90-86—176; Carter Kenley, 90-93—183 and Kale Fuller, 115-112—227.

------o------

Thursday, April 4

2024 Southern Oklahoma Invitational

At Duncan Golf & Tennis Club

Team Standings

1. Plainview 296-304—600

2. Tuttle 314-311—625

3. Duncan 314-313—627

4. Carl Albert 319-318—637

5. Latta 317-321—638

6. Marlow #1 325-317—642

7. Lone Grove 322-324—646

8. Casady 339-325—664

9. Edmond North 331-344—675

10. Marlow #2 343-336—679

11. Ada 341-343—684

12. Lawton Mac 346-346—692

13. Newcastle #1 351-352—703

14. Duncan #2 358-360—718

15. Walters 364-354—718

16. Comanche 375-372—747

17. Guthrie 389-373—762

18. Altus 396-384—780

19. Ardmore 416-371—787

20. Elgin 420-407—827

21. Newcastle #2 427-416—843

22. Lawton Ike 435-420—855

Top 5 Individuals

1. Carter Ray (Walters) 73-70—143

2. Bliss Newton (Lone Grove) 74-72—146

3. Hudson Hobbs (Plainview) 74-72—146

4. Caden Pyles (Plainview) 73-73—146

5. Jack Ensey (Duncan) 72-75—147

6. Cooper Watson (McArthur) 75-72—147

Ada Individual Results

Drake Kanuch 75-78—153

Kash Taylor-Rogers 86-86—172

Couper Taylor-Rogers 90-86—176

Carter Kenley 90-93—183

Kale Fuller 115-112—227

Latta Individual Results

Parker Pogue 77-78—155

Carter Dotson 74-82—156

Teegan Lancaster 82-81—163

Rhett Gray 84-80—164

Sam Brown 94-95—189